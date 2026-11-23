The Miami Dolphins did their part in Week 11 when it comes to landing the first overall pick in the 2027 NFL draft, but unfortunately for them so did the Tennessee Titans and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The biggest development Sunday actually was the separation created when the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets each recorded their third victory of the season — against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chargers, respectively.

So now with seven games left in the regular season and a two-win difference between the three teams at the bottom and the rest of the league, it sure does appear that first overall pick will come down to the Titans, Chargers or Dolphins.

The Titans currently have the top spot because their strength of schedule is the weakest of the three, followed by the Chargers at number 2 and the Dolphins at 3.

Tennessee, which has picked first and fourth the past two drafts, looks like it has no way of stopping opponents with an overmatched defense that traded away its top two players at the deadline — defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and safety Amani Hooker.

The Chargers and Dolphins both are offensively challenged — last and tied for second-last in scoring — though the Chargers lost against the Jets on Sunday because their defense couldn't get a single spot.

No team has ever finished worse than 2-15 since the NFL went to the 17-game schedule in 2021, but the gap between the top and bottom of the league maybe has never been greater than it is this year, so we shouldn't dismiss the idea of a team ending up 1-16 or maybe even two teams.

It can't be three teams because the Dolphins and Chargers will face each other at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 16, a game that should have huge draft ramifications.

The Chargers and Dolphins have the best chance of winning in Week 12 based on the opponent, with L.A. playing host to New England minus Drake Maye and the Dolphins facing the Jets while Tennessee will be playing at Jacksonville.

Of the Dolphins' remaining seven games, they have two that should be considered very winnable — the home games against the Jets and the Chargers — and the season finale against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium now looks different with the injury to quarterback Drake Maye, especially if the Pats are out of playoff contention by then.

Miami will be heavy underdogs in the other four games — at Denver, home against Chicago, at Green Bay, and home against Buffalo.

REMAINING SCHEDULE OF MAIN CONTENDERS FOR THE 2027 NO. 1 PICK

Tennessee (1-9) — at Jacksonville, vs. Washington, at Detroit, vs. Indianapolis, at Las Vegas, vs. Pittsburgh, at Houston

L.A. Chargers (1-9) — vs. New England, at Tampa Bay, at Las Vegas, vs. San Francisco, at Miami, vs. Kansas City, at Denver

Miami (1-9) — vs. N.Y. Jets, at Denver, vs. Chicago, at Green Bay, vs. L.A. Chargers, vs. Buffalo, at New England