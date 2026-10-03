Dolphins-Vikings Week 4 National Predictions Roundup: Any Miami Takers?
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The Miami Dolphins will look for their first victory of the 2026 season when they face the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.
Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.
For a third consecutive week, it's a clean sweep of a predicted Dolphins loss, and those who project a final score also pretty much are in agreement the game won't be close, though there are some exceptions there.
Unfortunately, this is still where things stand with the Dolphins, though they did come somewhat closer in their home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs when they found themselves in a seven-point game in the fourth quarter.
Sports Illustrated
Albert Breer: Vikings
Eva Geitheim: Vikings
Mitch Goldich: Vikings
Mike Kadlick: Vikings
Gilbert Manzano: Vikings
Conor Orr: Vikings
John Pluym: Vikings
Matt Verderame: Vikings
USA Today Sports
Jarrett Bell: Vikings 21, Dolphins 9
Nick Brinkerhoff: Vikings 23, Dolphins 3
Chris Bumbaca: Vikings 19, Dolphins 6
Nate Davis: Vikings 41, Dolphins 10
Adam Kaufman: Vikings 27, Dolphins 13
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Vikings 27, Dolphins 6
The Sporting News
Analysis: The Dolphins have lost De'Von Achane, putting more pressure on Malik Willis to lead the offense with his arm and legs. His running will keep Miami in the game for a while but the Vikings can counter the same way with Kyler Murray. Minnesota just a needs a few big plays to make the difference.
Prediction: Vikings 23, Dolphins 14
ESPN
• Jeremy Fowler: Vikings
• Kalyn Kahler: Vikings
• Benjamin Solak: Vikings
• Lindsey Thiry: Vikings
NBC Sports
Analysis: This is a candidate for Correction Sunday. But the Dolphins have lost one of their best players for the year (De’Von Achane) and the Vikings’ defense is good enough to win games even if the offense adopts a punt-on-first-down strategy.
Prediction: Vikings 24, Dolphins 14
NFL.com
Jeremy Bergman: Vikings 24, Dolphins 7
Brooke Cersosimo: Vikings 28, Dolphins 10
Gennaro Filice: Vikings 19, Dolphins 10
Bobby Kownack: Vikings 20, Dolphins 7
Dan Parr: Vikings 30, Dolphins 10
CBS Sports
Analysis: This is a challenging road game as the Dolphins face that tough Minnesota defense, led by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores. You know he will be amped to play the team that fired him. The Miami offense will be without star runner De'Von Achane, which will make it even more challenging. Look for that Vikings defense to get some takeaways to lead to points. Vikings big.
Prediction: Vikings 27, Dolphins 10
The Athletic
Zach Berman: Vikings
Chad Graff: Vikings
Jon Greenberg: Vikings
Larry Holder: Vikings
Josh Kendall: Vikings
Steve Louis Goldstein: Vikings
Austin Mock: Vikings
Miami Dolphins On SI
Analysis: Just looking at a 3-0 team going against an 0-3 team, the initial reflex is to predict an easy victory for the Vikings. Except that the Vikings aren't necessarily a great 3-0 team with all their offensive issues. So the idea that they're going to blow out the Dolphins, as talent-deprived as Miami might be, just doesn't fly from here. Minnesota likely will win, but it says here the Dolphins manage to keep it close.
Prediction: Vikings 13, Dolphins 10
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Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI, host of the All Dolphins Podcast, and co-host of the Dolphins Collective. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL