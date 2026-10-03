Dolphins-Vikings Week 4 National Predictions Roundup: Any Miami Takers?

The Miami Dolphins will look for their first victory of the 2026 season when they face the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.

For a third consecutive week, it's a clean sweep of a predicted Dolphins loss, and those who project a final score also pretty much are in agreement the game won't be close, though there are some exceptions there.

Unfortunately, this is still where things stand with the Dolphins, though they did come somewhat closer in their home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs when they found themselves in a seven-point game in the fourth quarter.

Albert Breer: Vikings

Eva Geitheim: Vikings

Mitch Goldich: Vikings

Mike Kadlick: Vikings

Gilbert Manzano: Vikings

Conor Orr: Vikings

John Pluym: Vikings

Matt Verderame: Vikings

Jarrett Bell: Vikings 21, Dolphins 9

Nick Brinkerhoff: Vikings 23, Dolphins 3

Chris Bumbaca: Vikings 19, Dolphins 6

Nate Davis: Vikings 41, Dolphins 10

Adam Kaufman: Vikings 27, Dolphins 13

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Vikings 27, Dolphins 6

Analysis: The Dolphins have lost De'Von Achane, putting more pressure on Malik Willis to lead the offense with his arm and legs. His running will keep Miami in the game for a while but the Vikings can counter the same way with Kyler Murray. Minnesota just a needs a few big plays to make the difference.

Prediction: Vikings 23, Dolphins 14

Matt Bowen: Vikings

Mike Clay: Vikings

• Jeremy Fowler: Vikings

Dan Graziano: Vikings

• Kalyn Kahler: Vikings

Pamela Maldonado: Vikings

Eric Moody: Vikings

Jason Reid: Vikings

• Benjamin Solak: Vikings

• Lindsey Thiry: Vikings

Seth Wickersham: Vikings

Analysis: This is a candidate for Correction Sunday. But the Dolphins have lost one of their best players for the year (De’Von Achane) and the Vikings’ defense is good enough to win games even if the offense adopts a punt-on-first-down strategy.

Prediction: Vikings 24, Dolphins 14

Jeremy Bergman: Vikings 24, Dolphins 7 Brooke Cersosimo: Vikings 28, Dolphins 10 Gennaro Filice: Vikings 19, Dolphins 10 Bobby Kownack: Vikings 20, Dolphins 7 Dan Parr: Vikings 30, Dolphins 10

Analysis: This is a challenging road game as the Dolphins face that tough Minnesota defense, led by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores. You know he will be amped to play the team that fired him. The Miami offense will be without star runner De'Von Achane, which will make it even more challenging. Look for that Vikings defense to get some takeaways to lead to points. Vikings big.

Prediction: Vikings 27, Dolphins 10

Zach Berman: Vikings

Chad Graff: Vikings

Jon Greenberg: Vikings

Larry Holder: Vikings

Josh Kendall: Vikings

Steve Louis Goldstein: Vikings

Austin Mock: Vikings

Miami Dolphins On SI

Analysis: Just looking at a 3-0 team going against an 0-3 team, the initial reflex is to predict an easy victory for the Vikings. Except that the Vikings aren't necessarily a great 3-0 team with all their offensive issues. So the idea that they're going to blow out the Dolphins, as talent-deprived as Miami might be, just doesn't fly from here. Minnesota likely will win, but it says here the Dolphins manage to keep it close.

Prediction: Vikings 13, Dolphins 10