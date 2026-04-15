Examining Jon-Eric Sullivan's Emphatic Statement on De'Von Achane

Miami Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan has made a definitive statement regarding star running back De’Von Achane’s future with the team, and it’s good news for fans of the 2025 team MVP.

In a press conference with the Miami media Wednesday, Sullivan said that Achane is "not available for trade."

Sullivan added that extension talks with Achane are “trending in the right direction.”

Achane, entering the final year of his rookie contract, skipped the opening of the Dolphins’ voluntary offseason program earlier this month as he awaits a new deal. Based on Sullivan’s quotes, it’s possible it gets done before mandatory minicamp begins June 2.

Due to these contract talks, the former Texas A&M Aggies star has been a focal point of this offseason. Since coming over to Miami, Sullivan has called Achane one of the key building blocks of the franchise. At league meetings in March, he spoke highly of the back, implying on ProFootballTalk that paying a running back is a safer bet than paying a receiver.

Two of Achane's teammates, Jordyn Brooks and Aaron Brewer, also are looking for a contract extension, but Sullivan said Wednesday those two situations weren't as timely.

ACHANE'S GREAT START

Achane is off to a historic start for a Dolphins back. His 1,838 scrimmage yards in 2025 were the second-most by any player in the history of the franchise, trailing only Ricky Williams in 2002. This earned Achane his first Pro Bowl appearance.

He’s also the Dolphins' all-time rushing leader in yards per game, at 69.5, and is the only running back in the top 17 of that stat to average over 5 yards per carry (he’s averaged 5.6 since entering the league in 2023).

Achane led the NFL in runs of 10 or more yards in 2025 with 40, and finished 5th in rushing yards.

What would a new contract look like for Achane? While the answer is unknown until a deal gets done, it’s worth noting that Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley has the highest annual running back value at just north of $20 million, and Kenneth Walker III, the most recent Super Bowl MVP, signed in March to a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs at $14.35 million annually, which is the fourth-highest mark in the NFL.

Now, Achane looks to assert himself among the league’s highest-paid players at his position, and while there are questions about the longevity of a 191-pound back, his performance is definitely worthy of recognition. It seems that he’s going to get that from Miami, based on the newest words from their leadership.