Examining the Idea of the New-Look Dolphins Getting a New Look in 2027

The on-the-field product for the Miami Dolphins has the fan base up in arms over a winless start to the season. However, many fans agree it might be time for a rebrand, logo-wise and uniform-wise.

Nothing is definite or has been announced, but there's the possibility that a new look is on the horizon based on to a couple of indicators (though they might be mere coincidences). It might not be a minor change like in 2018, but a full-blown rebrand. In other words, more like the Tennessee Titan's rebrand, rather than the minor updates to the Atlanta Falcons' uniforms.

If a rebrand is truly in the works, there are two major directions the Dolphins could go: create a brand-new identity distinct from previous looks, or bring back the 1972 throwbacks full time — the latter would make a lot of fans, including the creator of the X account MAKE THROWBACKS PERMANENT, very happy. But what would make more sense for Miami?

Is 2027 The Year Of Change?

There are two pieces of evidence that suggest something could be in the works. The first came all the way back in June when Fanatics announced that they would be selling stitched jerseys, which are jerseys that have all the logos, numbers, and stripes stitched on, as opposed to being pressed on.

Every team in the received updated uniforms for people to buy except for two — the New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins.

If the Dolphins were to debut new uniforms next year, they would have had to submit paperwork for an overhaul years in advance. So the fact that they didn't get stitched uniforms makes it seem like this could be a possibility, as it wouldn't make sense to produce thousands of uniforms featuring the current look if it were to be replaced a year later.

Let's say this is actually happening. Miami also would want to clear out the current jerseys that they're selling online and in person at Hard Rock Stadium's team store. Back in August, the Dolphins announced that season ticket holders would receive a complimentary home jersey. Members have 11 players to choose from, including the six team captains and five rookies — captains Malik Willis, De'Von Achane, Aaron Brewer, Patrick Paul, Jordyn Brooks and Zach Sieler, and rookies Kadyn Proctor, Chris Johnson, Jacob Rodriguez, Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell.

Absolutely nothing is official. Neither Fanatics nor the Dolphins have said anything about a rebrand. However, time and time again, things like this slip through the cracks when an NFL team is preparing to rebrand.

A change in identity could coincide with a change in leadership, with Daniel Sillman taking over as the CEO of Ross Sports & Entertainment, which includes the Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium, the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, and more. Stephen Ross, however, is still the executive chairman.

Ross reportedly has been adamant about keeping the current look as the main identity of the team. This is supported by a statement Dan Marino made in 2024, citing the modern uniforms as his "baby" and saying that Ross is tired of hearing about the possibility of throwbacks becoming a permanent look.

Why Are We Up In Arms About Uniforms?

Miami originally unveiled its modern Dolphins look in 2013, introducing the Art Deco dolphin logo and making sweeping changes to the uniforms. The logo specifically removed many staples of prior versions, including placing the dolphin in a swimming position as opposed to a jumping position and removing the Miami "M" helmet.

The uniforms also featured a heavy use of navy blue, now the main outline for player names, and were evenly paired with orange for player numbers and the stripes on the helmet and pants. In 2016, during the NFL Color Rush era, the Dolphins wore an all-orange look once, were compared to traffic cones, and never wore it again.

Plain and simple, it was a drastic look from what the Dolphins have worn in their team's history. Fans referred to the dolphin as looking more like a fish, a whale, or even toothpaste. The fact that the Dolphins only went to the playoffs once during this era (2016) didn't do it any favors.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the franchise in 2015, the Dolphins brought back their 1972 uniforms as throwbacks. Since then, they've worn those uniforms once or twice a season, in addition to a matching all-white throwback that was added to the rotation in 2019.

In 2018, the shade of orange was darkened, and Miami removed all navy outlines and stripes on the uniforms, bringing back a more classic look. It didn't do much to appease those who prefer the throwback uniforms. There are entire social media accounts and groups dedicated to letting the front office know that this is what the fanbase wants.

What Would A Rebrand Really Look Like?

If the Dolphins really were to switch things up in 2027, the obvious, slam-dunk move would be to go to the throwbacks full time. If you look at the comment section of any post by the Dolphins on X or Instagram, chances are you'll find someone asking for them back.

There have been teams that have recently embraced their classic looks at a full-time level. The New York Jets have gone with an updated version of their '80s look, while Cleveland has a look reminiscent of their 2000s identity.

However, not every team in the NFL has embraced throwbacks to the point that they would upgrade them from alternates to full-time looks. Tampa Bay, Philadelphia, New England, Denver and Seattle all have throwbacks that they're comfortable using a few times a season, but have established modern uniforms that they're likely not going to change anytime soon.

On one hand, going back to the throwbacks full time would be the easiest decision since they already have them in their rotation and would be the most well-received change. However, these rebrands are about one thing — making money — more than anything else.

If you go with just the throwbacks, that's two jerseys you can sell. If you go with a new look with the throwbacks as alternates, that's four, maybe five jerseys that can be sold.

Realistically, the Dolphins most likely would make a brand-new logo and new uniforms that can take heavy inspiration from their retro jerseys and still keep the throwbacks as alternates. It might not be the most well-received rebrand, but money would be left on the table if they stayed old school.