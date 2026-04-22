How Malik Washington Is Ready to Take Charge in the WR Room

The Miami Dolphins’ roster is in the midst of a complete overhaul, and no room provides more of a shock than the wide receivers.

At this time last year, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were going into a fourth season together as an offensive engine. Now, with both a part of Miami’s mass exodus, there’s a question about who will step up.

Miami added two former top 100 picks in free agency, Tutu Atwell and Jalen Tolbert, and is expected to pursue more pass catchers in the draft. Another intriguing piece of the puzzle, however, is someone who has been with the team for the last two seasons: Malik Washington.

Washington’s role grew modestly last season following a season-ending injury to Tyreek Hill, as he had 46 receptions for 316 yards. His biggest impact was felt on special teams, where he served as Miami’s punt and kick returner.

2026 could be a different story, though. In the same room that Washington occupied as a young, rotational piece just a year ago, he has become its longest-tenured player. The team is counting on him to provide leadership, and in a Zoom media session following the first day of Miami’s three-day voluntary veteran minicamp, Washington emphasized how he hopes to provide it.

“Some of these guys weren't here last year," Washington said. "It's leading by that example. It's showing them how we conduct our way of business. And I'm learning as well. We're all learning, but I think for my own game and for what I want to present and who I want to be; it's trying to be that leader.”

WASHINGTON LOOKING TO LEAD

Washington’s desire to lead could be valuable to an offense that, while full of new faces, has continuity on its staff, with Bobby Slowik being promoted to offensive coordinator.

Slowik, previously the offensive coordinator of the Houston Texans, ran a similar outside-zone-based scheme to former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. If that remains the case in Miami, the continuity with Slowik and within the system could result in increased opportunity for Washington, who hopes to make himself undeniable this offseason.

“I mean, every single day I'm trying to beat the guy next to me," Washington said. "I'm trying to be the fastest wide receiver in the room. I'm trying to be the fastest player in the room. I'm trying to be the strongest guy in the room, and I'm trying to be the smartest guy in the meeting room. I think for me, it's doing everything I can so that when the coaches bring up my name, it's only positive things being said.”

Miami’s receiver room, which once featured one of the fiercest duos in the league, now has a vacancy where they once stood. Even if the team employs the Green Bay Packers’ approach of establishing a committee of contributors, they’ll need someone they can count on for consistent production.

Among a group headlined by newcomers stands a holdover from a previous regime with a clear pathway to significant playing time. The ability to contribute on special teams and a pre-existing relationship with his play caller make Malik Washington a real candidate for an increased role in 2026, and based on his comments on Tuesday, he seems up to the challenge.