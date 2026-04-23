Final Seven-Round Dolphins Mock Draft

The Miami Dolphins have the opportunity to add a nice group of immediate or future starters or contributors in the 2026 NFL, with 11 picks overall and seven of the first 94 in the first three rounds.

What the Dolphins will do in the draft and how they'll use those picks remains a great mystery hours before the proceeding kick off Thursday night, but it's time to give it our best and final educated guess.

Here then is a final seven-round Dolphins-only mock draft using the Pro Football Network simulator and a consensus big board for prospect rankings.

Click here to check out Poupart's first Dolphins three-round mock and his three-round mock draft 2.0.

POUPART'S FINAL 2026 DOLPHINS-ONLY MOCK DRAFT

Round 1, Pick 11 — CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

Other available players: WR Makai Lemon, T Spencer Fano, CB Jermod McCoy, T Monroe Freeling

Analysis: This is very simple and it comes down to taking the best prospect available, and in this case it's Delane. He also happens to play a premium position, making this a no-brainer based on who was on the board at 11. Fano would be the second option here.

Round 1, Pick 30 — DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

Other available players: T Blake Miller, T Max Iheanachor, DE Zion Young, LB C.J. Allen

Analysis: This is again about taking the best prospect available, and while it might seem like overkill to go for a defensive tackle one year after Miami drafted Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers, the objective as we've discussed many times is to accumulate good players to rebuild the roster. Young probably would be the second option here.

Round 2, Pick 43 — LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

Other available players: CB Chris Johnson, DT Caleb Banks, CB DeAngelo Ponds, WR Germie Bernard

Analysis: No, this isn't some kind of ode to Zach Thomas, nor can anyone have the right to expect Rodriguez to become that kind of NFL player. There's just an awful lot to like about an athletic, instinctive linebacker. Second choice here would be Johnson and doubling up at cornerback. Banks has scary potential, but there's some risk involved with his foot issues.

Round 3, Pick 75 — G Gennings Dunker, Iowa

Other available players: LB Jake Gilday, TE Max Klare, DT Domonique Orange, WR Elijah Sarratt

Analysis: It's not like the Dolphins couldn't use reinforcements at guard, though again this is about the prospect.

Round 3, Pick 87 — WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame

Other available players: WR Bryce Lance, CB Malik Muhammad, S Genesis Smith

Analysis: It's been a minute since the Dolphins had a big wide receiver who consistently will make contested catches, and that's who Fields is.

Round 3, Pick 90 — LB Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh

Other available players: Lance, Muhammad, Smith

Analysis: This is a repeat choice from our three-round mock draft 2.0, and it speaks to the respect here for Louis' instincts and coverage ability.

Round 3, Pick 94 — EDGE Keyron Crawford, Auburn

Other available players: Lance, Muhammad, Smith

Analysis: In an ideal world, we'd have an edge defender in the fold before this pick, but that's how the board fell. Crawford also bigger size than some of the other edge defenders in this draft class.

Round 4, Pick 130 — CB Julian Neal, Arkansas

Other available players: QB Drew Allar, T Jude Bowry, QB Carson Beck

Analysis: Let's start by saying we don't believe in the real draft that either Allar or Beck will be available here. Neal brings great length to the cornerback position.

Round 5, Pick 151 — LB Harold Perkins Jr., LSU

Other available players: C Parker Brailsford, QB Cole Payton, DT DeMonte Capehart

Analysis: Payton likely won't be there in the real draft. Perkins was a star at LSU his first couple of years and still flashed last year some big-time playmaking ability. He's worth a shot here.

Round 7, Pick 227 — G Fa'alili Fa'amoe, Wake Forest

Other available players: WR Caleb Douglas, LB Jimmy Rolder, WR Eric Rivers

Analysis: Fa'amoe is a mauler at guard, and the Dolphins do want to get more physical.

Round 7, Pick 238 — S Lorenzo Styles Jr., Ohio State

Other available players: WR Harrison Wallace III, EDGE Wesley Williams, WR Aaron Anderson

Analysis: It would be awesome if the Dolphins could land Sonny Styles in Round 1, but getting his brother in Round 7 also would work. Besides, the obvious pedigree Lorenzo Styles is a speedy safety who could help out in coverage or on special teams.