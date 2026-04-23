Final Seven-Round Dolphins Mock Draft
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The Miami Dolphins have the opportunity to add a nice group of immediate or future starters or contributors in the 2026 NFL, with 11 picks overall and seven of the first 94 in the first three rounds.
What the Dolphins will do in the draft and how they'll use those picks remains a great mystery hours before the proceeding kick off Thursday night, but it's time to give it our best and final educated guess.
Here then is a final seven-round Dolphins-only mock draft using the Pro Football Network simulator and a consensus big board for prospect rankings.
Click here to check out Poupart's first Dolphins three-round mock and his three-round mock draft 2.0.
POUPART'S FINAL 2026 DOLPHINS-ONLY MOCK DRAFT
Round 1, Pick 11 — CB Mansoor Delane, LSU
Other available players: WR Makai Lemon, T Spencer Fano, CB Jermod McCoy, T Monroe Freeling
Analysis: This is very simple and it comes down to taking the best prospect available, and in this case it's Delane. He also happens to play a premium position, making this a no-brainer based on who was on the board at 11. Fano would be the second option here.
Round 1, Pick 30 — DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
Other available players: T Blake Miller, T Max Iheanachor, DE Zion Young, LB C.J. Allen
Analysis: This is again about taking the best prospect available, and while it might seem like overkill to go for a defensive tackle one year after Miami drafted Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers, the objective as we've discussed many times is to accumulate good players to rebuild the roster. Young probably would be the second option here.
Round 2, Pick 43 — LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
Other available players: CB Chris Johnson, DT Caleb Banks, CB DeAngelo Ponds, WR Germie Bernard
Analysis: No, this isn't some kind of ode to Zach Thomas, nor can anyone have the right to expect Rodriguez to become that kind of NFL player. There's just an awful lot to like about an athletic, instinctive linebacker. Second choice here would be Johnson and doubling up at cornerback. Banks has scary potential, but there's some risk involved with his foot issues.
Round 3, Pick 75 — G Gennings Dunker, Iowa
Other available players: LB Jake Gilday, TE Max Klare, DT Domonique Orange, WR Elijah Sarratt
Analysis: It's not like the Dolphins couldn't use reinforcements at guard, though again this is about the prospect.
Round 3, Pick 87 — WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame
Other available players: WR Bryce Lance, CB Malik Muhammad, S Genesis Smith
Analysis: It's been a minute since the Dolphins had a big wide receiver who consistently will make contested catches, and that's who Fields is.
Round 3, Pick 90 — LB Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh
Other available players: Lance, Muhammad, Smith
Analysis: This is a repeat choice from our three-round mock draft 2.0, and it speaks to the respect here for Louis' instincts and coverage ability.
Round 3, Pick 94 — EDGE Keyron Crawford, Auburn
Other available players: Lance, Muhammad, Smith
Analysis: In an ideal world, we'd have an edge defender in the fold before this pick, but that's how the board fell. Crawford also bigger size than some of the other edge defenders in this draft class.
Round 4, Pick 130 — CB Julian Neal, Arkansas
Other available players: QB Drew Allar, T Jude Bowry, QB Carson Beck
Analysis: Let's start by saying we don't believe in the real draft that either Allar or Beck will be available here. Neal brings great length to the cornerback position.
Round 5, Pick 151 — LB Harold Perkins Jr., LSU
Other available players: C Parker Brailsford, QB Cole Payton, DT DeMonte Capehart
Analysis: Payton likely won't be there in the real draft. Perkins was a star at LSU his first couple of years and still flashed last year some big-time playmaking ability. He's worth a shot here.
Round 7, Pick 227 — G Fa'alili Fa'amoe, Wake Forest
Other available players: WR Caleb Douglas, LB Jimmy Rolder, WR Eric Rivers
Analysis: Fa'amoe is a mauler at guard, and the Dolphins do want to get more physical.
Round 7, Pick 238 — S Lorenzo Styles Jr., Ohio State
Other available players: WR Harrison Wallace III, EDGE Wesley Williams, WR Aaron Anderson
Analysis: It would be awesome if the Dolphins could land Sonny Styles in Round 1, but getting his brother in Round 7 also would work. Besides, the obvious pedigree Lorenzo Styles is a speedy safety who could help out in coverage or on special teams.
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Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL