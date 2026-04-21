Three-Round Dolphins Mock Draft 2.0

The Miami Dolphins have the opportunity to add a nice group of immediate or future starters or contributors in the first two days of the NFL draft, with seven of the first 94 picks currently in their possession.

But how they're going to use those picks remains an absolutely mystery, as anyone can see just by looking at the multitude of national mock drafts that have them all over the place starting with the 11th overall selection.

As a team starting a rebuild with new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and new head coach Jeff Hafley, the Dolphins could go in a lot of directions with those seven picks, which stand at number 11, 30, 43, 75, 87, 90 and 94.

Over the past several days, Miami Dolphins On SI Publisher Alain Poupart has conducted several mocks using mock draft simulator and this is the one that looked the most realistic — it was done using ESPN Analytics and includes a look at the players available with each pick and the reasoning behind the choices.

Click here to check out Poupart's first Dolphins three-round mock.

POUPART'S SECOND 2026 DOLPHINS THREE-ROUND MOCK

Round 1, Pick 11 — T Francis Mauigoa, Miami

The other available players: WR Makai Lemon, TE Kenyon Sadiq, WR Jordyn Tyson, G Olaivavega Ioane

Analysis: The only debate here was whether to choose Mauigoa or Ioane, who is considered by many a cleaner prospect but without the ultimate positional value of the University of Miami standout. As we wrote earlier in the offseason, the idea of taking a skill position player just doesn't make a lot of sense for a rebuilding team unless that prospect would be generational.

Round 1, Pick 30 — CB Aveion Terrell, Clemson

The other available players: DT Kayden McDonald, DE Zion Young, EDGE Cashius Howell, CB Colton Hood

Analysis: While positional value could be an argument for Terrell here, there also could be an argument for going bigger and building the trenches. Young's December DWI incident is a potential red flag, which the Dolphins have to avoid at this time. In the end, this about Terrell being the best prospect available.

Round 2, Pick 43 — EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois

The other available players: LB Anthony Hill Jr., TE Eli Stowers, CB Brandon Cisse, WR Zacariah Branch

Analysis: Hill was the highest-rated player still on the board here, but we like Jacas' upside as an all-around defensive end.

Round 3, Pick 75 — WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State

The other available players: TE Max Klare, RB Mike Washington Jr., CB Treydan Stukes, S Jalen Kilgore

Analysis: Hurst wasn't the highest-rated prospect still available here, but his combination of size and speed is too intriguing to pass up.

Round 3, Pick 87 — WR Deion Burks, Oklahoma

The other available players: WR Skyler Bell, DT Domonique Orange, C Jake Slaughter

Analysis: This is about prospect preference, and it's not like the Dolphins couldn't use more wide receivers.

Round 3, Pick 90 — LB Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh

The other available players: DT Domonique Orange, C Jake Slaughter, C Sam Hecht, TE Sam Roush

Analysis: Louis actually was rated lower by ESPN than the other four players mentioned above, but Louis' coverage ability could make him a great chess piece for Jeff Hafley.

Round 3, Pick 94 — S Bud Clark, TCU

The other available players: C Sam Hecht, TE Sam Roush, T Dametrious Crownover, CB Davison Igbinosun

Analysis: Very tempted here to go with Igbinosun, but Clark is a playmaker in the back end of the secondary.