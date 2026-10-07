Grant's Return Highlights First Dolphins Injury Report for Week 5, But Biggest Story Belongs to Bengals

The return of Kenneth Grant moved a big step closer to reality Wednesday when the Miami Dolphins defensive tackle practiced for the first time since the start of the regular season.

With him now being included on the injury report, the nature of the injury that put Grant on IR to start the season was revealed and it involved a toe. He was listed as a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

This was the highlight of the Dolphins injury report ahead of their Week 5 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, whose injury list frankly was way more significant.

We'll start with the Dolphins.

STILL NO DOUGLAS

As head coach Jeff Hafley indicated before practice, rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas again was held out, and while this was only the first practice of the week, it's almost safe to think he won't play against Cincinnati and will miss a third consecutive game, after which he'll have a full two weeks to get ready for the post-game bye, against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 25.

Also not practicing Wednesday were edge Robert Beal Jr. (hamstring), linebacker Jackson Woodard (ankle) and cornerback Reece Taylor (quad). The last two were injured during the 15-10 loss against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, while Beal missed the past two games.

Among the six players listed as limited was a new name on the injury, tackle Austin Jackson. He was identified with a knee injury, and the question obviously becomes whether it happened in practice and how severe it might be. If it turned out to be significant enough that he couldn't play against Cincinnati, the logical assumption would be having summer trade acquisition Caedan Wallace getting the start at right tackle.

Safety Dante Trader Jr. again was on the injury report, but this time was listed as limited with a new injury. Trade was listed with a shin injury after being on the injury report last week with a groin issue, then leaving the Minnesota game before returning because of a knee problem.

Cornerback Storm Duck, who is now eligible to play after starting the season on Reserve/PUP because of his continued recovery from his 2025 knee injury, was a full participant in practice, just like he was last Friday.

THE BENGALS STORY

With Cincinnati, the big issues involves their two starting wide receivers, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and neither practice Wednesday.

Both were injured in the Bengals' 22-17 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Chase leaving the game with a concussion and Higgins leaving with a groin injury.

The other Cincinnati wide receivers on their 53-man roster are unheralded players Mitch Tinsley, Dohnte Meyers and Colbie Young.

Beyond Chase and Higgins, the Bengals were missing four other players at practice Wednesday — DT Jonathan Allen, LB Swayze Bozeman, S Bryan Cook and S Kyle Dugger.

Beyond that, prized offseason acquisition Dexter Lawrence was limited because of a wrist issue. Lawrence, acquired from the New York Giants for the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, quickly has become Cincinnati's most important defensive player.