In a season that's overall disappointing for the Miami Dolphins, there might not be a more pleasant development that the performance of 2024 first-round pick Chop Robinson.

The edge defender from Penn State is playing the best football of his career, particularly in the past month or so, looking very much like the disruptive force on the defensive line the Dolphins were hoping they got with the 21st overall pick two years ago.

This is significant for the Dolphins because Robinson entered the season as a question mark in terms of being a future building block after a highly disappointing 2025 season.

While sacks aren't the end-all, be-all numbers by which to judge pass rushers, they are significant and Robinson has been on a tear in that regard over the past month with four in the past four games.

He's now got five on the season, which leads the team and has him on a pace to reach double figures for the first time in his NFL career.

Better yet, Robinson is becoming more of a factor as a run defender, the latest example coming against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday when he fought off a blocker to meet Jonathan Taylor in the open field and then tackled him short of the first-down marker on a second-down play.

WHY CHOP HAS BEEN CHARGING

We had seen flashes from Robinson before, particularly in the second half of his rookie year when he had five of his sacks that season and 11 of his 14 quarterback hits.

What was missing was consistency and more production.

This year also started very quietly, though it didn't help that Robinson had to miss the Week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs because of a concussion he sustained in practice.

Robinson has just gotten better every week, though, and it might be tough to find many more impressive pass rushers around the NFL over the past month.

Head coach Jeff Hafley explained Friday before practice how Robinson has been able to take that major, and very much welcome, step forward.

"I think it's his preparation," Hafley said. "One, he's getting in the groove. You know, he didn't play consecutively early in the season. It's his preparation, and I think, like, there's nothing magical about playing well when you get a good player who starts to really learn how to practice, and I mean practice hard, like game like, and take every individual individual drill as if it's going to show up on the field, and then the jog through, and then the walk through, and then the practice.

"He's just starting to show up and understand how to practice like a very high-level player. So when it starts to happen in the game, it's no surprise. And I think he's starting to see that and feel that. And in turn, his confidence is up, right? Because he's doing it over and over and over again. So it's been a very cool process to watch him grow. And I think there's still a lot more in him as he really becomes a complete player."

With his performance these days, the big question with him just might have turned from whether he'd be part of the team's future as to when to address his contract as he becomes extension-eligible after the season along with the team's decision on his fifth-year option due by May 1.

At this point, that fifth-year option decision seems like a slam dunk, which is probably not what we would have said at the start of this season.