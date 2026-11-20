It's hard to say which rookie on the Miami Dolphins is making the biggest impact. Between Kadyn Proctor being an anchor at left guard, Caleb Douglas proving to be an explosive target for whoever's throwing the ball, and an onslaught of playmakers on defense, there's no wrong answer.

However, head coach Jeff Hafley believes there's one rookie who's being overlooked from a national perspective. That would be Michael Taaffe, picked in the fifth round at 158 overall. Several rookie safeties have been given plenty of praise, but Hafley believes Taaffe is being left out.

Is he justified? Overall, his numbers and impact per game compared to his peers paint an interesting picture. However, there are factors that work against the argument: some Taaffe controls and others he can't.

There's Nothing Small About His Impact

Taaffe's best trait might be longevity, as he's no stranger to playing an entire game on defense, including Miami's most recent loss to Indianapolis. It was the sixth game this season in which he spent every defensive snap on the field.

Despite being 6 feet tall and weighing 190 pounds, he's not afraid to throw himself at lead blockers to slow down the run game. At the same time, he's versatile enough to spread out anywhere on the field and can find himself around the football often. This has led to his most impressive stat, which Hafley was quick to point out.

"He has three interceptions," Hafley said. "He has a ton of tackles, and he's played almost every single snap. I'm not sure why he's not being talked about like some of these other rookies in the NFL right now. He's made a lot of really big plays, but for some reason he's not really talked about with all the high rookies that are up there. It makes no sense to me."

Taaffe has clocked in 52 total tackles, with 27 being solo. He also has three pass deflections and forced a fumble in Miami's loss to Cincinnati. He became the first Dolphins rookie to record three interceptions since Vontae Davis in 2009.

With that said, the physicality isn't there right now due to his build, which should be the thing he works on the most after this season. In direct coverage, he's been beaten by some of the fastest receivers or biggest tight ends he's gone against. This was a major factor in some of his worst performances, such as the losses to Kansas City and New England.

Overall, Taaffe has made up for his lack of physicality with his instincts. He's a savvy defender in zone coverage and isn't afraid to help send the house on opposing running backs. Already, his production has more than justified his selection, especially considering where they got him in the draft.

Looking At The National Perspective

"Maybe because he was a late pick," Hafley said. "Maybe because he's not 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds. But he deserves, right now, to be talked about as well as any rookie safety in this league this year, and I'd be disappointed myself if I didn't mention that because it just makes no sense to me. Turn on the tape and watch him play, and then look at his numbers. He's doing a really good job."

There are two main problems for Taaffe in terms of national spotlight: the Dolphins are 1-8, and 2026 has been a loaded year for rookie safeties. There are nine who are playing heavy minutes this season, with some of them playing for teams that are in the mix for the postseason, which obviously means more national spotlight.

Pro Football Network has given Taaffe a 75.7 overall grade for safety impact. That's the fourth-highest grade among rookie safeties, behind Carolina's Zakee Wheatley (77.3), Cleveland's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (78.0), and Chicago's Dillon Thieneman (83.7).

Taaffe has allowed 12 yards per target, the most on the list. Thieneman is allowing 6.4, for example, while McNeil-Warren is holding receivers to 3.7. Taaffe's coverage-efficiency sub-grade (66.4) is the lowest of any rookie safety, with his run-support sub-grade (76.5) being middle of the pack.

What's keeping Taaffe ranked as high as he is are the three interceptions — no other rookie safety has that amount, with Treydan Stukes (Las Vegas) and Genesis Smith (L.A. Chargers) having two apiece. Combine that with his forced fumble and three pass breakups, his ball-production sub-grade is an 84.9, the highest there is.

Something Taaffe can hang his hat on is that he's rated higher than Caleb Downs, who was picked 11th overall by Dallas. The numbers are similar, with Downs edging out Taaffe in tackles (66). While Taaffe has provided consistent play all season, Downs has been a bit more mediocre in production before his breakout game against Indianapolis in Week 9, allowing no yards on coverage.

And this is where we point out that Downs was selected 11th overall after the Dolphins moved down with a spot while picking up two extra fifth-round picks from the Dallas Cowboys.

Taaffe even being in the same conversation with Downs would make that a win by itself.