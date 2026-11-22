This Week 11 Miami Dolphins matchup against the Buffalo Bills isn't going to be one to remember on any level, and the end result was more of the result in this dreadful rebuilding season.

The Dolphins again did their best to hang in there against a Bills team that hardly looked like a Super Bow contender, but they also were so overmatched that the outcome never was in doubt and the final stats reflected that.

The 26-9 loss, the first such final score in Dolphins history, actually pretty accurately reflected the way the game went, with the defense hanging in there very well against a top running game despite missing its top three defensive tackles.

Yes, the Dolphins gave up a lot of yardage through the air, but it wasn't like Josh Allen dominated the game because Miami was able to get two interceptions against him, both of them coming in the second quarter.

But the offense never gave Miami a chance as it finished with 185 total yards and managed to convert only 2 of 14 third-down situations.

Quarterback Kyle McCord's final stats were putrid — 12-for-33 for 102 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and a 32.6 passer rating — but they clearly don't tell the whole story because he was let down time and time again by not only shaky pass protection but his wide receivers dropping passes all over the place.

In short, the Dolphins looked every bit the part of an 1-8 (now 1-9) team, one that's not likely to win many more games down the stretch but one more likely to compete for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 draft.

QUICK OBSERVATIONS

-- There were some bright spots in this game, as there have been most games, and in this game it started with Chop Robinson having himself another really impressive outing. He didn't get a sack, but it was his pressure that caused the Jacob Rodriguez interception as he hit Allen's hand upon release. Robinson also might have had his best run defense game ever since joining the Dolphins.

-- When we mention the porous pass protection, it again almost invariably come from the right side of the offensive line with Austin Jackson on this day having his issues with Gregory Rousseau, and Jonah Savaiinaea and Aaron Brewer also coming up short more often than ideal.

-- There was good news on the special teams front with new kicker Daniel Carlson going 3-for-3 on his field goals, including from outside 50 yards, but it was another bad day for the kicking game.

-- Replacement punter Jack Browning hadn't kicked in an NFL game since 2024 and one wonders how he got the job in a punter competition and then there was a 15-yard roughness penalty on Kaytron Allen at the end of a return. Oy.

-- There probably wasn't anything more disappointing in this game, though, than the wide receivers and the dropped passes. For all the positive signs he's shown as a rookie, Caleb Douglas' drops are going to become a problem very soon.

-- Chris Bell hasn't had those issues to the same extent, but then again he also hasn't been targeted nearly as much, but that one drop on the perfectly thrown deep ball by McCord was brutal.

-- Truth be told, the only wide receiver who can be depended up on to make the catches is Malik Washington, who also had a great one-handed snag on a fourth-down pass.

-- The Dolphins have used an awful lot of running plays on third-and-long this season and they did it again in this game. I get it to a certain degree because of the pass protection issues, but still ...

-- Kadyn Proctor will be a stud before long, but he just got shoved aside way too easily by Deone Walker on the second-down play.

-- The most eye-opening stat from here was that before Buffalo's final drive of the fourth quarter (not the kneel-downs), the Dolphins were allowing less than 3 yards per carry against this vaunted Buffalo ground game ... but you keep putting your D back on the field, eventually it'll cave.

-- Safety Zayne Anderson made some plays in his first extensive playing time in a while with an interception and a sack, though he and Michael Taaffe blew the coverage on the touchdown pass to D.J. Moore in the back of the end zone.

-- Also great to see cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. come up with a stop near the line in his Dolphins debut.

-- The Dolphins now will return to Hard Rock Stadium next Sunday to face the New York Jets in what has to qualify as one of the two remaining "winnable games" on the schedule, the other one being the Week 16 home game against the Chargers. If that sounds harsh, well, the Dolphins didn't look Sunday like a team that was anywhere near ready to compete with playoff-type opponents.