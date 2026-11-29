It was a long Miami Dolphins game against the New York Jets on Sunday, and normally we wouldn't bring up the length of a contest except was just really, really ugly.

The Dolphins got another strong performance from the defense, but the offense was so bad it never felt as though they were going to win and — stop us if you've heard this one before — the special teams had the back-breaking breakdown that kinda sorta ended all hopes of a second win on the season.

In the big picture, maybe it was good that the Dolphins lost because of draft position, even if the first overall pick might not be reachable because of how bad the Tennessee Titans defense, but it still would be nice to see some signs of progress from the offense.

Because, quite frankly, things are going in the wrong direction.

Sure, Kyle McCord threw his first NFL touchdown pass in this game, but it came after the two-minute warning with the outcome long decided and it didn't change the fact that he looked exactly how he looked before in terms of a future projection — at best a decent backup quarterback if things around him are functioning.

But this hasn't been the case pretty much all season, and now folks are seeing just what Malik Willis had to contend with on a regular basis and how he wasn't the problem all along.

The offensive line is just bad, although it doesn't help that the Dolphins don't have skill position players that scare opponents.

There were penalties all over the place in the first half, the pass protection was spotty, and then the Dolphins finally made the move at right tackle of replacing Austin Jackson, though they announced at halftime he had a knee injury and was questionable to return, putting some doubt as to whether the change was injury-related or performance-related.

The defense was good for most of the game, but there's only so much it can do.

It's not like it can be asked to get five takeaways every game.

But there was another great performance in this one by Chop Robinson and same for Jacob Rodriguez.

In the end, though, the Dolphins just can't beat many teams with an offense that's as bad as any in the NFL — on the same level as what the Chargers have shown with Mike McDaniel as their OC so far this season.

QUICK OBSERVATIONS

These were some of the observations we had while watching the game, this 23-12 loss that dropped Miami to 1-10 on the season:

First half

-- Chop Robinson's great run defense work continues ... he created that 4-yard loss by pushing back Mason Taylor, which forced Hall to go outside and led to Jason Marshall Jr.'s TFL.

-- That's a new one for Miami, two players on the same team called for unnessary roughness ... well, at least Brewer and Paul came out being physical.

-- The Dolphins won the first Jets game in large part because of their running game, so not running the ball once on their first series with their backup at QB is certainly a choice.

-- Great headsy play by Chris Johnson to swipe the ball away after Mason Taylor rolled to the ground ... though I think he might have touched Johnson's leg. Not sure that doesn't get overturned. Regardless, great headsy play by Johnson. UPDATE: It did get overturned.

-- And did you notice Chop pushing his blocker right into Geno Smith on another pass attempt? Man, that dude is balling.

-- Great hustle by Malik Herring to chase Kenyon Sadiq from the back side on the third-and-13 tight end screen. Might have saved a first down.

-- Rough start for Patrick Paul, but not sure about that holding call when Will McDonald slipped more than anything.

-- Kyle McCord certainly showed a big arm on that deep pass, but it was too big because Coleman got open behind the Jets secondary.

-- Mark my words ... Patrick Paul is going to get called for lining up too far back at some point in this game ... unless, of course, he fixes it. But right now he's asking for a call. UPDATE: Paul did fix the issue and didn't notice it again.

-- Malik Washington getting carted off the field is the last thing this Dolphins needs. At the risk of repeating myself, he's the most dependable player on this unit. UPDATE: Washington never returned.

-- Nice push up front there by new DT Jordan Jefferson to force Geno Smith out of the pocket.

-- Seeing the replay of what happened to Malik Washington, Jets CB Azareye'h Thomas fell on his left knee after Washington went down to make the catch. Knee absorbed a big sideways hit.

-- That first David Bailey sack wasn't on Austin Jackson, per se, but it was caused because he was pushed back and that kept Kadyn Proctor from getting over in time. And on the next play, Jackson gets called for holding. Might be time for a change.

-- Man, Dolphins defense really going after the football. Jacob Rodriguez with the really smart play to keep pulling at the football while the defense had Breece Hall stopped.

-- Zero issue with the Dolphins going for it on fourth-and-5 from the Jets 39 ... might have an issue with Austin Jackson remaining in the lineup. No match for David Bailey on that sack.

-- Nice change of arm angle by Kyle McCord on that short completion to Kevin Coleman, but Coleman was a tough spot and paid the price for it.

-- And there go the special teams problems ... ugh.

-- Oof, now it's Aaron Brewer getting beat way too easily up front. Said it before, the O-line has been the most disappointing unit on the team this season.

-- Chris Johnson with another missed sack ... went for the ball and Geno Smith escaped him before a long completion ... but Jacob Rodriguez saved the drive with the sack before Jason Sanders was wide right from 62 yards out. And then the first (mercifully) ended at 2:45 p.m.

Second half

-- McCord missed Jalen Tolbert down the field ... not showing great touch on anything past 10 yards if we're going to be honest about it.

-- Yes, that's another drop by Caleb Douglas.

-- Not loving the Dolphins running a straight handoff to Gordon on third-and-9 and then kicking a field goal to end a 7-minute drive when you're down by two scores.

-- Chop with another TFL, though that one was pretty easy when no one is blocking you.

-- McCord has got to get himself down on that scramble ... respect the guts, but this is losing game for a quarterback to jump as defenders converge.

-- Not a great sign that Jeff Hafley has run to the field to check on Ollie Gordon as trainers look at his left leg. UPDATE: The injury wasn't serious and Gordon was back on the field on the next series.

-- Not a great stat that the Dolphins were a quarter away from a fourth consecutive game without a TD pass from their quarterback. Last one was Malik Willis to Kevin Coleman against the Pats on November 1.

-- Not saying this was Caleb Douglas' fault, but he did Kyle McCord no favors by not cutting his route inward toward the ball on the Minkah Fitzpatrick interception. Just sayin'.

-- Love Chris Johnson, but he got decleated on that move by Garrett Wilson. Shouldn't feel bad, though, that was a filthy route.

-- It didn't work, but that was a good onside kick attempt by Daniel Carlson. I say sign him to the 53 already.

-- Again, good for McCord to get that first TD pass, but it would have been nicer for it to come earlier in the game.