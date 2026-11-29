Call it unprecedented or overdue, but a change was made during the Sunday contest between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets. Their right tackle, Austin Jackson, exited the game due to a knee injury, according to the team, with Chukwuebuka Godrick filling in for the time being.

However, in the 30 minutes or so between Jackson exiting the game and the moment the Dolphins made it official during halftime that he left due to injury, just about everyone was convinced he was benched, not injured. The reasoning is obvious, as he was responsible for two sacks by New York's rookie edge rusher, David Bailey.

It would be cynical to assume Miami isn't being truthful about the reason Jackson left the game, but looking back on the season he's had, it's amazing he's been the starter for this long. Looking ahead, depending on how serious the "injury" is, right tackle will feature Godrick, which could be for the better rather than for the worse.

It's worth noting that Jackson was on the injury list all week with knee and elbow injuries.

Just What Miami's Offense Needed

It's not ridiculous to say Jackson has been the worst offensive tackle in the NFL. Pro Football Focus shows that it's a valid criticism, as he has an overall grade of 44.4, the lowest of 70 qualifying tackles, with the second-worst pass-block grade (43.2) and the fifth-worst run-block grade (49.5).

Before Sunday, he was responsible for five sacks and six penalties, both of which are middle of the pack, but the 34 QB pressures he's allowed are the fourth-most in football. As mentioned after Miami's loss to Buffalo, the best trait he's provided was availability, but even that took a turn for the worse thanks to the knee injury he's now dealing with.

His struggles haven't gone unnoticed, as Jeff Hafley was asked about it the day after their loss to Buffalo on November 22, in which Jackson also allowed two sacks, this time to Greg Rousseau.

"I would say we'll look at the offensive line hard this week," said Hafley. "We sat down this morning; we're going to do more this afternoon, and we'll look at everything to see what we need to do to help him more and what we need to do overall."

Was He Benched, Injured, Or Both?

With all that said, we'll find out soon enough how major this knee injury is for Jackson. Picture this scenario: could he have continued playing through it, but the coaching staff decided this was the excuse needed to bench him, or was it serious enough that they had no other choice but to take him out?

Devil's advocate aside, there is cause for concern. Jackson was limited in practice leading up to the game with knee and elbow injuries. He was given the nod to play Friday, but there's a chance he aggravated something. His laundry list of injuries does include a knee injury back in mid-November 2024. He was placed on injured reserve and missed the back half of the season due to surgery.

Miami picked up Jackson's replacement, Godrick, back on August 31 off waivers. He spent three seasons with Kansas City but only saw action for the Chiefs in 2025 when he played in four games, starting in three of them, and recording 186 snaps and four penalties.