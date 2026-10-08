New Injury Issues for Dolphins; What to Know About Even More Tryouts

The Miami Dolphins' Thursday injury report featured two new names ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, though one of them is dealing with an old injury.

Running back Jaylen Wright was limited with a toe injury after not showing up on the injury report Wednesday, this after playing against the Minnesota Vikings at the end of a week where the foot injury was noted.

Even if we don't know whether this is a brand new injury or a recurrence or aggravation of the previous one, the Dolphins again find themselves with having to move up one of their two practice squad running backs, Carlos Washington Jr. or Jarquez Hunter, via an elevation or by signing one to the 53-man roster. That's what Miami did for the Minnesota game when Washington was signed to the 53, though he didn't play. He was waived after the game but then re-signed to the practice squad.

The other new name on the injury report is rookie tight end Justin Joly, who was listed as limited because of a concussion. Because this happened in practice Thursday, it's almost a certainty he will be ruled out for the Cincinnati game, though it should be noted he's been inactive for three of the four first games.

STILL NO DOUGLAS

The four other players who didn't practice Wednesday again were out, and that group is led by rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas, who almost certainly will sit out a third consecutive game because of the ankle injury he sustained against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4.

Douglas will have a full two weeks to get ready for the post-game bye, against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 25.

Also not practicing Thursday were edge Robert Beal Jr. (hamstring), linebacker Jackson Woodard (ankle) and cornerback Reece Taylor (quad). The last two were injured during the 15-10 loss against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, while Beal missed the past two games.

Everything else on the injury report remained the same as Wednesday, with tackle Austin Jackson and defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, looking to come off IR this weekend, both limited again and cornerback Storm Duck again a full participant.

THE BENGALS STORY

The big story with the Bengals injury report was the return to practice of star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who sustained a concussion against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Chase remains in the concussion protocol, but could clear it if he gets through a full practice Friday without issues.

The Bengals' other standout receiver, Tee Higgins, is looking like he'll be out Sunday. Not only did he not practice for a second consecutive day, he now was listed Thursday with a neck issue to go along with the groin injury he sustained against Jacksonville.

Of note, star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence again was limited because of his wrist injury.

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVE AND INFO ON NEW SET OF TRYOUT PLAYERS

The Dolphins made another swap on their practice squad Thursday, signing edge defender Amari Gainer and released defensive tackle Keith Cooper Jr.

This one is a bit weird, if for no other reason that Gainer was released from the practice squad just earlier this week and replaced by another edge defender, Eric Watts.

Perhaps this latest move is an indication that the Dolphins don't have as many reserves at defensive tackle and could be seen as a good sign regarding Grant's condition and maybe bringing back another edge is a sign that Beal's injury could become problematic.

Keep in mind that the Dolphins will have to create roster spots for both Grant and Duck to activate them from IR and PUP, respectively.

The Dolphins tried out three players Thursday — long-snapper Peter Bowden, running back Devin Neal, and punter Wes Pahl.

Neal is the only one with any NFL regular season experience, having played 10 games with three starts for the New Orleans Saints as a rookie sixth-round pick in 2025. Interestingly, Neal's first NFL start came against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium last November 30 and he rushed for 47 yards and caught three passes during Miami's 21-17 victory.

The workout for Bowden comes with long-snapper Tucker Addington continuing to be a limited participant in practice because of a shoulder injury he sustained in Week 2 while making a tackle.