Dolphins Notebook: Tight End Visit, Barrett Sighting, and More
The Miami Dolphins are going to be short-handed at tight end for the next game or two, so they brought in a familiar face for a visit Tuesday.
The Dolphins hosted veteran Chris Myarick on a visit, with no need for a tryout considering he was with the team during training camp.
Myarick was signed by the Dolphins on August 4 before being among the cuts when the team got down to the 53-player roster limit.
The Dolphins currently have three tight ends on the active roster, but Darren Waller is expected to miss some time because of a pec injury he sustained during the 31-6 loss against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
That leaves Julian Hill and Tanner Conner as tight end on the 53-man roster, with Hayden Rucci and Greg Dulcich on the practice squad.
SHAQ SIGHTING
Remember Shaq Barrett and his brief but notable stint with the Dolphins last year? Well, the veteran pass rusher is looking to get back into the NFL and had a tryout with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday.
The Colts, though, ended up signing defensive end Seth Coleman to their practice squad.
Barrett finished last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that was only after the Dolphins released after a strange saga that had Barrett sign with Miami in March, retire two weeks before the start of training camp, then indicate midway through the season he did want to continue playing after all.
Barrett's abrupt retirement last year led to the Dolphins re-signing Emmanuel Ogbah, who ended up leaving as a UFA to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars spring.
The Colts have the best record in the NFL at 6-1.
NO TRADE ACTION
We're now two weeks away from the trade deadline and with no transactions around the league Tuesday, we may have reached the point where any move the Dolphins will make will come on deadline day, Tuesday, November 4.
The reason is simple: Practically every in-season trade takes place on a Tuesday because it's the players' day off and allows for a newcomer to begin the practice week with his new team that Wednesday.
And the Dolphins having a Thursday night game next week makes it unlikely they would make a move of significance on a short week.
The Dolphins, of course, are expected to be sellers and not buyers at the trade deadline given their 1-6 record.
THIS AND THAT
-- Former Dolphins backup QB Mike White signed with the practice squad of the Carolina Panthers, who need depth in the aftermath of starter Bryce Young's ankle injury.
-- Former Dolphins seventh-round pick Ryan Hayes, a tackle from Michigan, was placed on the practice squad injured list by the Atlanta Falcons.
-- Former Dolphins CB Keion Crossen's comeback after a severe shoulder injury, hit a snag as he was released from the Carolina practice squad.
-- On This Date in Dolphins History: Oct. 21, 2002, Cris Carter comes out of retirement to sign with the Dolphins for what will be a brief and forgettable stint ... Oct. 21, 2005, the Dolphins play a Friday night game because of the pending arrival of Hurricane Wilma in South Florida and drop a 30-20 decision against the Kansas City Chiefs.