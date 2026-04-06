Evaluating One Dolphins Tackle Target for Each Day of the Draft

Armed with 11 picks in the upcoming NFL draft, new Miami Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan has plenty of opportunities to continue shaping a young roster. One area that could still use attention is offensive tackle, even with Patrick Paul showing encouraging signs during his first extended action.

Sullivan has indicated the team is comfortable with Paul’s development, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the position is settled. There could still be competition added on the right side of the offensive line, particularly with Austin Jackson dealing with a growing injury history and heading into the final year of his contract.

That leaves Miami in an interesting position heading into the 2026 draft, which features both high-end tackle prospects early and developmental options who could provide depth and long-term upside.

After previously examining the running backs, wide receivers and tight ends, we offer one offensive tackle the Dolphins could consider on each day of the draft, from the opening round through the later stages.

Day 1: Francis Mauigoa, Miami

If the Dolphins want to solidify their offensive line long term, Day 1 of the draft is where they have the best chance to do it.

Francis Mauigoa fits that profile as well as anyone in this class.

At 6-5 and around 330 pounds, Mauigoa brings a powerful combination of size, length, and movement ability. A durable three-year starter and 2025 team captain at the University of Miami, he offers the kind of experience that’s difficult to find in most draft prospects. He logged 2,811 career snaps, playing all but 10 of them at right tackle, showcasing both reliability and consistency against high-level competition.

That experience translated to production. Mauigoa earned an 83.6 overall PFF grade in 2025, ranking 14th among tackles in college football, while his 87.0 pass-blocking grade was seventh-best in the nation. His tape backs that up, with the footwork and balance to handle speed off the edge and the strength to anchor against power.

He also offers positional flexibility, with the ability to step in on the left side if ever needed, while primarily projecting as a right tackle for the Dolphins. He also could slide inside to guard in a pinch if injuries force adjustments.

And having played his college football in Miami, the pick likely would generate immediate excitement from the fan base while addressing a premium position.

For a team still evaluating its long-term answers up front, Mauigoa would give the Dolphins a high-upside option with the traits and experience to contribute early and grow into a key piece of the offense.

Day 2: Blake Miller, Clemson

An ironman along the offensive line, Blake Miller started 54 consecutive games since stepping onto campus at Clemson in 2022. That includes the Tigers' relatively meaningless 2025 bowl game against Penn State when he still chose to suit up and play. Once inserted into the lineup, he never came off the field, logging nearly 3,778 snaps at right tackle. He was also voted a team captain for his senior season, something that could be particularly appealing to the new regime in Miami as it looks to continue overhauling the culture of the roster.

Miller has primarily played on the right side, which could make him a natural fit as a potential competitor behind or alongside Austin Jackson and a potential successor. His pass protection is already well refined, though there is still some technique to clean up in the run game. He shows solid footwork in pass protection and enough strength to hold up overall, giving him a well-rounded profile for this range of the draft.

He should project as a comfortable early starter at some point during his rookie deal.

For Miami, this would be a value-driven addition, one that adds competition along the offensive line while bringing a reliable, experienced presence with the potential to grow into a larger role over time.

Day 3: Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M

Experience, durability and versatility are common themes among the Dolphins’ potential offensive tackle targets, and Trey Zuhn III is no different.

Like Blake Miller, Zuhn appeared in 54 career games, logging more than 3,200 offensive snaps during his time at Texas A&M. Zuhn was a team captain for two years, another motif that is something Miami could lean into. Zuhn's level of experience against SEC competition provides a strong foundation for a Day 3 prospect.

In 2025, he added to his versatility by stepping in at center when a short-handed Aggies team needed him.

Zuhn primarily has played at left tackle, bringing good size and physicality to the position. His shorter arm length could lead some teams to project him inside at the next level, but that also adds to his overall positional versatility. His run-blocking production dipped in 2025, and at 24 years old as a rookie, he may offer slightly less developmental runway than some other prospects in this range, which is why he could be available on Day 3.

Zuhn would address some of Miami’s needs along the offensive line, while as a Day 3 selection still giving the team flexibility to target other positions earlier in the draft.