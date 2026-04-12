How the 2026 NFL Draft Could Help Define Hafley-Sullivan Tenure

When Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan took the reins of the Miami Dolphins, they did so with intention and a clear vision.

At some point, the bill was going to come due to the financial failures of the McDaniel-Grier era, so Hafley and Sullivan are taking it on the chin, using year one to clear the books while stripping the roster of talent.

This is the correct move. There was too much patchwork to end the previous administration to salvage anything. However, this is one part of the puzzle. Now comes the difficult part. Finding value where no one is looking.

For Sullivan and Hafley, they were hired to win in the modern climate, and the climate calls for teams to engage in a defensive arms race, where tactical masterminds are at a premium to counter the various offensive schemes used throughout the league.

The Dolphins hired Hafley as they believe in his vision. Thus, his defensive identity must define the Dolphins moving forward, and the pieces Sullivan selects will dictate the success of Hafley in that effort. Here's where the league currently resides, revealing how the Dolphins must attack the draft to get ahead of the curve, while identifying the options they have moving forward.

The Draft Will Define the Dolphins

In the NFC and AFC Championship Games last season, there were four squads on the field with four unique defensive identities.

The Los Angeles Rams, a team with one of the cheapest defenses in the NFL, mostly due to continued success in the draft, with their entire starting defensive line being drafted in 2023 and beyond.

The Seattle Seahawks, the Super Bowl winners with a defensive head coach who used the draft to prioritize game-wrecking positions, such as defensive tackle and defensive back, while supplementing the roster with veterans along the line of scrimmage.

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Denver Broncos. Once there was the Orange Crush and then the No Fly Zone. Now, the Broncos have a defense worthy of its own nickname. Stacked the line with veterans on the inside and younger players on the outside. Leveraged Pat Surtain's ability to scheme up the rest of the field. Young secondary built through the draft.

The New England Patriots, the Patriot Way. A distinct defensive identity built on communication, mirroring formations, and violent force to make up for perceived deficiencies. The Patriots signed Milton Williams from the Philadelphia Eagles, and surrounding the big man with talent was exactly what the Patriots needed to launch a Super Bowl run with an inexperienced quarterback.

The Lessons For the Dolphins

When we look at all four teams, there are distinct similarities. An unmistakable culture, defined by the city they represent. A dominant defensive tackle, a young, powerful edge rusher, a game-changing slot corner, a lock-down cornerback, and a roster with a proper mix of veteran players with young guys to establish the standards of the unit.

The Seahawks came the closest to doing everything described above, and thus, they are Super Bowl champions. Those are the archetypes that the Dolphins need to find in this draft. While they don't have to hit on all those requirements, as several pieces already are in place along the defensive line, how Sullivan plays this draft, which positions to emphasize, and then how Hafley trains them, especially through the growing pains, will define their tenure in Miami.

Jan 22, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley, right, joined by general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, left, speak to reporters during their introductory press conference at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

All final four teams last season had first-round picks, free agent acquisitions, and undrafted free agents in the positions listed above.

The Various Options For the Dolphins Moving Forward

With the Dolphins having 11 picks in hand, each is a piece to this ever-changing puzzle. The Dolphins' top two picks are selections at 11 and 30. Those will set the tone for this tenure. Sullivan has the difficult task of managing the draft in a way that addresses instant defensive deficiencies while supplementing the offense with talent after the departures of Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and others.

It's a delicate dance that Sullivan must walk with cautious aggression.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; LSU defensive back Mansoor Delane (DB06) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Considering everything mentioned, there are four players to keep an eye on defensively for the first round of the draft.

At cornerback, LSU's Mansoor Delane and Tennessee's Colton Hood seem like the top options. Delane at 11 or Hood at 30 if things work out. However, if the Dolphins want to make a splash, they need a slot corner. Don't be surprised if Ohio State's Caleb Downs becomes an option. Dependable, competitive, and coachable. They'll set the foundation for years to come.

Sep 27, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Colton Hood (8) runs with the ball after an interception against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

But when we look at the entire draft, there's a bunch of defensive backs who could fill the Dolphins' needs on the inside or up top, but the outside seems to lack tremendous quality. Thus, at least one first-round pick must be used on an outside corner.

The Dolphins already have help on the line with Kenneth Grant and Chop Robinson. However, there are rumors flying around that Miami Hurricanes defender Rueben Bain Jr. could fall to 11, adding another pass rusher to help a young secondary get established. That's exactly what the Rams, Seahawks, and Broncos did.

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kenneth Grant (90) enters the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The big question will be at slot corner, as the NFL is still trying to understand the value of the position, as its impact has multiplied in recent years. When the Dolphins look at the four teams listed above, all of their slot corners are non-first round picks. The player with the biggest impact last season was Seattle's Nick Emmanwori, who was a second-round pick and a rookie.

If the Dolphins select an edge at 11, a corner at 30, and a slot corner on Day 2, they would give Hafley youth at critical spots, with the ability to surround the unit with true professionals. That's how to execute a vision, and for Sullivan, who came from a team that traded for Micah Parsons, he knows the payoff of investing priority picks on that side of the ball.

If They Miss

While that's all lovely, operating in the world of hypotheticals, there's the other side of the coin. The Dolphins cannot miss on this draft because there's no way to undo a bad draft class without launching into another rebuild. That's 11 picks, and if the Dolphins make 11 selections, that's about 20 percent of the roster that is under a four-year contract.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Those deals allow Miami to splurge in free agency. The one advantage Miami has over others, especially in the AFC East, is that Florida isn't subjected to a state income tax, thus they can make their dollar stretch. That won't be the case if their cap is tied up on veterans who are doing the tasks the 2026 draft class failed to accomplish.

Now we wait to see which way the pendulum swings.