Ranking the 10 Best Dolphins Sixth-Round Picks
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The Miami Dolphins have had their share of hits and misses in the draft through the years, which makes them just like any other franchise around the NFL.
The Dolphins have had some notable hits in the sixth round, even though they haven't been as successful there as the fifth round, a list highlighted by 1983 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Doug Betters and returner extraordinaire JakeemGrant. Since the start of the "common draft" in 1967, the Dolphins have made 69 sixth-round selections, starting with tight end Bud Norris in 1967 all the way to running back Ollie Gordon II last year.
Here is a ranking of the top 10 sixth-round picks, judged not solely on Dolphins career but rather what kind of NFL player the prospect became.
THE TOP 10 DOLPHINS SIXTH-ROUND PICKS
1. DE Doug Betters, 1978, 163rd overall
Betters was just about the best pass rusher in the NFL for a two-year period, with 16 sacks in his NFL Defensive Player of the Year and following it with 14 the next season. He wound up starting more than 100 games for Miami.
2. G Ed Newman, 1973, 156th overall
A strong argument could be made for Newman getting the top spot considering he made the Pro Bowl in each of his final four seasons (1981-84) with the team.
3. P Reggie Roby, 1983, 167th overall
The 1983 draft obviously is remember for the selection of Dan Marino in Round 1, but landing one of the best punters in NFL history in the sixth round also was good work by the Dolphins.
4. S Yeremiah Bell, 2003, 213th overall
Coming from a lower-level program, Eastern Kentucky, Bell became a starter in his third season with the Dolphins and earned a Pro Bowl invitation in 2009.
5. WR/KR Jakeem Grant, 2016, 186th overall
Grant, who recently officially announced his retirement, was plain and simple the best kick returner in franchise history because he was dynamic on both punts and kickoffs. That he didn't succeed more as a wide receiver is the only reason he's not higher on this list.
6. TE Charles Clay, 2011, 174th overall
Clay did a little bit of everything on offense at Tulsa before the Dolphins snagged him in the sixth round, but he found a home as a tight end/H-back in the NFL and was a valuable member of the offense until he left to join the Buffalo Bills as a free agent.
7. LB Steve Towle, 1975, 143rd overall
In his second season — like Clay out of Tulsa — Towle set a Dolphins single-season record with 216 tackles in a forgettable 6-8 finish.
8. RB Ron Davenport, 1985, 167th overall
Davenport made an immediate impact with 11 rushing touchdowns in his rookie season and was a solid short-yardage runner for five years.
9. S Shawn Wooden, 1996, 189th overall
Part of Jimmy Johnson's first draft class with the Dolphins, Wooden spent seven seasons with Miami in two stints and was a starter his first two years.
10. G Rex Hadnot, 2004, 175th overall
After starting off as a backup, Hadnot started 55 consecutive games before he signed with the Cleveland Browns as a free agent in 2008.
Honorable mention: DB/KR Fulton Walker, 1981; TE/LS Ed Perry, 1997; WR Malik Washington, 2024
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Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL