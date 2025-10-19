The Contract Status of Every Dolphins Player
A little more than two weeks before the NFL Trade Deadline, we break down every player on the Miami Dolphins roster with how and when they joined the team and their contract status (with a hat tip to overthecap.com).
Also included is each player's 2026 cap number because tha't something to consider when evaluating which players the Dolphins might be willing to trade (Bradley Chubb) or not trade (Jaylen Waddle).
The list includes players on injured reserve/PUP, but not those on the practice squad.
QUARTERBACKS (3)
Tua Tagovailoa — First-round pick (5th overall) in 2020, signed through 2028 after his contract extension, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $56.4 million
Zach Wilson — Signed as a UFA from the Denver Broncos in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
Quinn Ewers — Seventh-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1 million
RUNNING BACKS (5)
De'Von Achane — Third-round pick in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1.7 million
Jaylen Wright — Fourth-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1.3 million
Alexander Mattison (IR) — Signed as a UFA from the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
Ollie Gordon II — Sixth-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million
FB Alec Ingold — Signed a three-year extension in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $5.1 million
WIDE RECEIVERS (7)
Tyreek Hill (IR) — Acquired in a trade with Kansas City in 2022, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $51.9 million
Jaylen Waddle — First-round pick (6th overall) in 2021, team exercised his fifth-year option,signed a three-year contract extension, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $11.7 million
Malik Washington — Sixth-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine — Signed as a UFA from the Tennessee Titans in 2025, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $3.2 million
Dee Eskridge — Signed as a free agent in 2024, re-signed as a UFA in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
Tahj Washington — Seventh-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million
Cedric Wilson Jr. — Signed off the New Orleans Saints practice squad in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
TIGHT ENDS (4)
Julian Hill — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026
Darren Waller — Acquired in a trade with the New York Giants in 2025, restructured his contract, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
Tanner Conner — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, re-signed in 2024, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026
Jalin Conyers (IR) — Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2025, signed through 2027, RFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1 million
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (14)
G/T Liam Eichenberg (PUP) — Second-round pick in 2021, re-signed as a UFA in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
T Austin Jackson (IR) — First-round pick (18th overall) in 2020, signed a contract extension in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $15.8 million
G James Daniels (IR) — Signed as a UFA from the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $4.9 million
G/T Larry Borom — Signed as a UFA from the Chicago Bears in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
T Kion Smith — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026
C Aaron Brewer — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Tennessee) in 2024, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $9.2 million
T Patrick Paul — Second-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $1.9 million
G Jonah Savaiinaea — Second-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $2.6 million
OL Andrew Meyer (IR) — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027, , 2026 cap number: $1.1 million
OL Daniel Brunskill — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
OL Cole Strange — Signed off the Cleveland Browns practice squad in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
OL Obinna Eze (IR) — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, ERFA in 2026
OL Germain Ifedi (IR) — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
OL Yodny Cajuste (IR) — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (6)
Zach Sieler — Claimed off waivers from Baltimore in 2019, signed a three-year contract extension in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $11.3 million
Benito Jones — Signed as a free agent in 2024, re-signed as a UFA in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
Kenneth Grant — First-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028 with team fifth-year option, UFA in 2029 or 2030, 2026 cap number: $5 million
Jordan Phillips — Fifth-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million
Zeek Biggers — Seventh-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1 million
Matthew Butler — Claimed off waivers from Las Vegas Raiders, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026
LINEBACKERS (9)
Jaelan Phillips — First-round pick (18th overall) in 2021, team exercised his fifth-year option, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
Bradley Chubb — Acquired in a trade with Denver in 2022, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028, 2026 cap number: $31.2 million
Cameron Goode — Signed as a free agent in 2023, re-signed through 2025, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026
Jordyn Brooks — Signed as a UFA (from Seattle) in 2024, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $10 million
Tyrel Dodson — Claimed off waivers from Seattle, re-signed as a UFA in 2025, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $3.7 million
Chop Robinson — First-round pick in 2024, signed through 2027 (with team option for 2028), UFA in 2028 or 2029, 2026 cap number: $4.1 million
Willie Gay Jr. — Signed as a UFA from the New Orleans Saints in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
K.J. Britt — Signed as a UFA from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
Matthew Judon — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025 with void year, UFA in 2026, 2026 cap number: $1.4 million
DEFENSIVE BACKS (15)
S Minkah Fitzpatrick — Acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap numberd: $18.8 million
DB Elijah Campbell — Claimed off waivers from N.Y. Jets in 2021, re-signed as a UFA in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
CB Kader Kohou (IR) — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, re-signed as an RFA in 2025, UFA in 2026
S Ifeatu Melifonwu — Signed as a UFA from the Detroit Lions in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
S Ashtyn Davis — Signed as a UFA from the New York Jets in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
CB Artie Burns (IR) — Signed as a UFA from the Seattle Seahawks in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
CB Ethan Bonner — Signed as a free agent in 2024, signed through 2025, ERFA in 2026
S Dante Trader Jr. — Fifth-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million
CB Storm Duck — Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent, signed through 2026, RFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million
CB Jason Marshall Jr. (IR) — Fifth-round pick in 2025, signed through 2028, UFA in 2029, 2026 cap number: $1.1 million
S Jordan Colbert — Signed to a future contract in 2025, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1 million
CB Jack Jones — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026
CB Rasul Douglas — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
CB JuJu Brents — Claimed off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts in 2025, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1.9 million
CB Jason Maitre (IR) — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2026, ERFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $1 million
SPECIALISTS (4)
K Jason Sanders (IR) — Seventh-round pick in 2018, signed a five-year contract extension in 2021, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027, 2026 cap number: $4.6 million
P Jake Bailey — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from New England) in 2023, re-signed as a UFA in 2024, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
LS Joe Cardona — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
K Riley Patterson — Signed as a free agent in 2025, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026
DOLPHINS PLAYERS CURRENTLY SCHEDULED TO BECOME UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS IN 2026
Offense (11)
QB Zach Wilson, RB Alexander Mattison, TE Darren Waller, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR Dee Eskridge, OL Larry Borom, OL Liam Eichenberg, OL Germain Ifedi, OL Yodny Cajuste, OL Cole Strange, OL Daniel Brunskill
Defense/Specialists (14)
DL Benito Jones, OLB Jaelan Phillips, LB K.J. Britt, LB Willie Gay Jr., LB Matthew Judon, CB Kader Kohou, CB Rasul Douglas, CB Artie Burns, DB Ifeatu Melifonwu, S Ashtyn Davis, DB Elijah Campbell, P Jake Bailey, K Riley Patterson, LS Joe Cardona