Updating the Miami Dolphins "30 visits" With How They Could Fit

With the 2026 NFL draft rapidly approaching, the Miami Dolphins, along with the rest of the teams, are finishing up their evaluations.

The process includes wrapping up their "30 visits," where they can bring players without local ties down to South Florida and attain some information that could play into whether Miami will select them.

Let’s take a look at the names Miami has brought in on their 30 visits so far, as they have until April 15 to finish them up.

Justin Joly, TE, N.C. State

Joly fits a familiar profile to the tight ends the Dolphins have had in recent years. Like Jonnu Smith or Darren Waller, he isn’t a high-end in-line blocker, but makes up for it with speed and agility closer to that of a wide receiver. Combining that with an ability to make plays on jump balls makes Joly an intriguing potential late Day 2 or early Day 3 selection.

Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

Hurst was another standout at the Senior Bowl. He flashed in one-on-one opportunities, and at 6-4, he fits an archetype that Miami doesn’t have. He profiles as a ball-winner who can go up and make plays on vertical concepts, and slots in as a likely Day 2 pick.

Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

At 6-3¾ and 321 pounds (per the NFL combine), Miller is a quick, gap-eating interior defender who could play a true nose tackle role. A likely immediate contributor to run defense, he has some work to do to be a consistent snap taker, but has been shooting up draft boards in recent weeks, and may find his way into the back end of round 1.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

A rangy and long safety, McNeil-Warren shows off his skill set by reading things out and getting downhill fast. He forced nine fumbles and broke up 15 passes in his four years at Toledo, matching his stellar physical tools with production. Recent hype suggests he may go as early as round 1, with early Day 2 being his floor.

Cyrus Allen, WR, Cincinnati

After transferring from Texas A&M, Cyrus Allen had a career high in catches in 2025. He’s a twitchy, 5-11 receiver who had 13 touchdown catches for the Bearcats. His kickoff return experience could be a key to getting on the field early, as he will likely be a Day 3 selection.

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Boston has been named a potential target for teams to draft late in the first round or early in the second. He recorded 1,781 receiving yards with Washington last season and was exceptionally lethal in the end zone, hauling in 20 touchdowns.

Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

The Dolphins allowed 132.4 rushing yards per game last season, the seventh-most in the NFL. Bringing in a player like Kayden McDonald can help fix that, as his 30 run stops and 16 tackles for loss in 2025 are the most by any defensive tackle in college football. He achieved these stats in only his first season as a full-time starter for Ohio State. He projects as a late-first-round pick.

Jordan Hudson, WR, SMU

Hudson impressed NFL scouts with 4.48 40-yard dash during his Pro Day. In four seasons with both TCU and SMU, he caught 21 touchdown passes. His best performance in 2025 was during the Mustangs’ win over Miami when he racked up a season-high 136 yards off 11 receptions. He projects as a late-round pick at best.

Le’Veon Moss, RB, Texas A&M

There’s plenty of upside with Moss in this draft. He’s effective when on the field, with 22 career touchdowns and only two fumbles. When he's not running, he has also provided quality pass protection. However, he’s dealt with a torn ACL/MCL in 2024 and an ankle injury in 2025. He's projected as a Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-7).

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Despite having only a single season as a starting quarterback, Simpson’s tape in 2025 has done enough to make him a top prospect at the position. He recorded 3,567 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and only five interceptions with the Crimson Tide last season.

Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas

During his time with Boise State and Arkansas, Green was a four-year starter. For as solid as his passing numbers have been, his rushing numbers might be his biggest headline. With almost 2,900 career rushing yards and 35 rushing touchdowns, he’s a dual-threat option for NFL teams that want to utilize that type of system in their offense. The NFL Mock Draft Database consensus has him as a fifth-round projection.

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Lemon is a top prospect when it comes to receivers. He was the winner of the Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the best receiver in college football. A consensus All-American, he’s expected to be one of the earliest picked offensive weapons in the draft.

K.C. Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Concepcion is a speedy wideout led all receivers at Texas A&M with 919 yards from 61 receptions. He featured a 66.7% contested catch rate with the Aggies, providing proof that one of his best features is his hands. He's projected as a first-round pick.

Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana

A running back who turned heads at the Senior Bowl, Black can provide collegiate experience unlike most athletes, having just won the National Championship at Indiana. He recorded over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns as the Hoosiers’ second option at running back. He's projected as a late-round pick.

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Dolphins DC Sean Duggan mentioned back in February that he was a fan of press corner coverage in his defensive schemes. If that were to be carried over from Green Bay to Miami, Delane could fit that system well. That was his specialty at LSU, and he recorded 45 total tackles and 13 pass deflections in 2025, earning a First-Team All-SEC spot. He's projected as a top 15 pick and has been mocked to the Dolphins frequently.

A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU

Some of the noteworthy aspects of Haulcy's game include his ability to tackle and lay hits. With a 5-11, 222-pound frame, he’s a versatile defender who has also played safety in college, hauling in eight interceptions in two seasons with the Tigers. He figures to get drafted on the second day (Rounds 2-3).

Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin

Demmings turned heads with his agility during the NFL combine with a 42-inch vertical and an 11-foot broad jump. During the 2025 season with Stephen F. Austin, an FCS school, he allowed just a 48.6% completion rate. He also had nine career interceptions. He's projected as a Day 3 pick.