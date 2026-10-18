Quick Thought on Each Dolphins Defensive Starter

The Miami Dolphins are into their bye weekend after a disappointing 0-5 start made worse by the fact they have yet to hold a lead, which is a good time to examine what has stood out about all the players who have started at least one game.

There have been 16 of those on defense, so here's a thought on each from Zach Sieler to Julius Wood.

A QUICK NUGGET ABOUT EACH DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE STARTER

DT ZACH SIELER — Sieler remains a very solid starter at a minimum and he would be a long-term fixture on this team under different circumstances. But he could wind up moved out at some point during this rebuilding project.

DT JORDAN PHILLIPS — Because of the role he plays, Phillips never will be a star, but he's a valuable member of the defense when it comes to stopping the run.

DT ZEEK BIGGERS — There's potential with Biggers, particularly as a big lineman who can move around on the defensive line, but there also hasn't been nearly enough impact just yet.

EDGE CHOP ROBINSON — Some of the analytics suggest Robinson is being very effective as a pass rusher, but the film suggests otherwise (other than the Minnesota game). That said, he still does look better than last season; it's just that the Dolphins need more from him.

EDGE JOSHUA UCHE — There haven't been flashy plays, but it says here that it's Uche who's been the best edge defender for the Dolphins, to the point where maybe the team needs to consider bringing back him next season.

EDGE ROBERT BEAL JR. — There was very little noticeable about Beal in the first two games before he landed on injured reserve, so the hope is he flashes when he comes back from his hamstring injury.

LB JORDYN BROOKS — Brooks hasn't been the dominating force he was in 2025 (especially in the second half of the season), but there obviously are tough circumstances at play, including a training camp injury. That said, while he's been overshadowed by Jacob Rodriguez, he's actually graded out better so far if you go by the Pro Football Focus numbers.

LB JACOB RODRIGUEZ — It's been quite the start for Rodriguez, who has demonstrated the great instincts he showed at Texas Tech, and though we feel at times his performance has been oversold, he's certainly got the look of a long-term fixture at linebacker at worst and a future All-Pro at best.

LB WILLIE GAY JR. — Gay still looks like the most athletic linebacker on the team, but he also looks like he'll get caught out of position from time to time.

CB CHRIS JOHNSON — Johnson has rebounded nicely from a rough start that includes a forgettable Week 1 outing against the Raiders and he's impressed from the start with his tackling ability.

CB JASON MARSHALL JR. — Because the Dolphins have played a lot of soft zones, the defense hasn't gotten beat over the top but there also have been very few pass breakups. All that said, Marshall has been solid and looks like a keeper.

CB JUJU BRENTS — It's the same old story with Brents, who still totally looks the part of an elite cornerback and plays that way at times. But then there's always the feeling it's a matter of time before he gets injured. The Cincinnati game was a great example because he was outstanding before leaving the game not once but twice.

S MICHAEL TAAFFE — Props to Taaffe for earning a starting job as a rookie fifth-round pick and that was thanks in large part to his off-the-chart intangibles. The question with Taaffe continues to concern his NFL ceiling because of his lack of ideal size and athleticis.

S DANTE TRADER JR. — Still not quite sure why Trader wasn't in the starting lineup from the start of the regular season, but he's back in there now and his physical presence is quite welcome in the back end.

S ZAYNE ANDERSON — A special teams specialist in Green Bay, Anderson got his shot as the opening-day starter, but it went south pretty quickly for him and now he's back to mostly being a special-teamer.

S JULIUS WOOD — Wood got one start when he was the nickel against the Kansas City Chiefs to open the game with Johnson and Marshall outside, but he's played 17 snaps on defense the whole year. His role is on special teams.