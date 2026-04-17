Ranking (And Grading) Every Dolphins Draft Since 2000

When the 2026 NFL draft arrives Thursday, the Miami Dolphins will be hoping to land a rookie class that will help propel an organizational turnaround.

The Dolphins find themselves in rebuilding mode (again) precisely because they just haven't had enough success in the draft since their last playoff victory in December 2000.

Looking back at those draft classes of the 2000s, it's hard to find many instances where the team should be given a good grade and there have been way too many drafts that deserve grades at the other end of the spectrum.

Here then is our ranking of the Dolphins' drafts of the 2000s along with a grade for each. Note that we didn't give out a grade for the past two drafts because of the widely held belief it takes at least three years to properly evaluate a draft class.

GRADES FOR THE MIAMI DOLPHINS DRAFT CLASSES OF THE 2000s

2016 — Grade: A

Hits: T Laremy Tunsil (1-13th overall), CB Xavien Howard (2-38), WR/KR Jakeem Grant (6-186)

Misses: WR Leonte Carroo (3-86)

Analysis: Yes, the Dolphins caught a break with Tunsil and the draft-night gas mask video, but getting two All-Pros with the first two picks and a star kick returner in Round 6 still was great work.

2018 — Grade: B+

Hits: S Minkah Fitzpatrick (1-11), K Jason Sanders (7-229)

Misses: RB Kalen Ballage (4-131)

Other picks: TE Mike Gesicki (2-42), LB Jerome Baker (3-73), TE Durham Smythe (4-123), CB Cornell Armstrong (6-209), LB Quentin Poling (7-227)

Analysis: This was solid work all around, understanding that Fitzpatrick was a very good pick to start things even though his best football came with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

2014 — Grade: B

Hits: WR Jarvis Landry (2-63), T Billy Turner (3-67)

Misses: None

Other picks: T Ja'Wuan James (1-19), DB Walt Aikens (4-125), TE Arthur Lynch (5-155), Lb Jordan Tripp (5-171), WR Matt Hazel (6-190), TE Terrence Fede (7-0234).

Analysis: This was the small-school draft, with five of the eight picks coming from lower-division schools. While Turner was gone before the end of his third season in Miami, he went on to have a long career in the NFL.

Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (23) shows emotion after a victory against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2017. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

2015 — Grade: B-

Hits: DB Bobby McCain (5-145), RB Jay Ajayi (5-149)

Misses: G Jamil Douglas (4-114)

Other picks: WR DeVante Parker (1-14), DT Jordan Phillips (2-52), S Cedric Thompson (5-150), CB Tony Lippett (5-156)

Analysis: This was a solid draft all the way around, but the Dolphins didn't get enough from top pick DeVante Parker.

2019 — Grade: B-

Hits: DT Christian Wilkins (1-13), LB Andrew Van Ginkel (5-151)

Misses: G Michael Deiter (3-78)

Other picks: T Isaiah Prince (6-202), FB Chandler Cox (7-233), RB Myles Gaskin (7-234)

Analysis: The Dolphins made the most of their limited draft capital here, and the Van Ginkel hit makes up for the Deiter miss.

2010 — Grade: B-

Hits: S Reshad Jones (5-163)

Misses: LB A.J. Edds (4-119)

Other picks: DT Jared Odrick (1-28), LB Koa Misi (2-40), G John Jerry (3-73), CB Nolan Carroll (5-145), LB Austin Spitler (7-252)

Analysis: This was a very solid draft, though one could question whether the Dolphins would have been better off staying at 12 overall instead of moving down for 28 and 40 and missing out on Earl Thomas, Maurkice Pouncey and Demaryius Thomas, among others.

2023 — Grade: C+

Hits: RB De'Von Achane (3-84)

Misses: CB Cam Smith (2-51)

Others: TE Elijah Higgins (6-197), T Ryan Hayes (7-238)

Analysis: Minus a first-round pick, the Dolphins couldn't afford to miss with their top selection, but that's just what happened. Thankfully, Achane has proven a third-round steal.

Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey (51) waits inside the tunnel before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in the 2017 preseason. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

2011 — Grade: C+

Hits: C Mike Pouncey (1-15), TE Charles Clay (6-174)

Misses: RB Daniel Thomas (2-62), WR Clyde Gates (4-111)

Other picks: DT Frank Kearse (7-231), DB Jimmy Wilson (7-235)

Analysis: This grade can't get higher because Thomas was a bigger miss than Pouncey was a hit.

2005 — Grade: C+

Hits: LB Channing Crowder (3-70)

Misses: CB Travis Daniels (4-102)

Other picks: RB Ronnie Brown (1-2), DE Matt Roth (2-46), T Anthony Alabi (5-162), DT Kevin Vickerson (7-216)

Analysis: Yes, the Dolphins missed out on Aaron Rodgers by taking Brown at number 2, but what can't be dismissed is that this was not a very good draft.

2008 — Grade: C

Hits: DT Kendall Langford (3-66)

Misses: QB Chad Henne (2-57), G Shawn Murphy (4-110)

Other picks: T Jake Long (1-1), DE Phillip Merling (2-32), RB Jalen Parmele (6-176), G Donald Thomas (6-185), RB Lex Hilliard (6-204), DT Lionel Dotson (7-245)

Analysis: This is a tough one to grade and it obviously starts at the top, where the selection of Long actually was sound because he was a lot better tackle prospect than Matt Ryan was a QB prospect but backfired because Long got injured and Henne didn't pan out.

2021 — Grade: C

Hits: WR Jaylen Waddle (1-6), S Jevon Holland (2-36)

Misses: OL Liam Eichenberg (2-42)

Other picks: EDGE Jaelan Phillips (1-18), TE Hunter Long (3-81), T Larnel Coleman (231), RB Gerrid Doaks (7-244)

Analysis: Waddle being listed as a hit comes with the caveat that he still wasn't the right choice, which should have been Penei Sewell or Pat Surtain II or Micah Parsons. The Eichenberg miss was doubly bad because the Dolphins squandered a 2022 third-round pick to move up from 50th to 42nd.

2009 — Grade: C

Hits: WR Brian. Hartline (4-108)

Misses: QB Pat White (2-44), WR Patrick Turner (3-87)

Other picks: CB Vontae Davis (1-25), CB Sean Smith (2-61), TE John Nalbone (5-161), S Chris Clemons (5-165), T Andrew Gardner (6-181), LB J.D. Folsom (7-214)

Analysis: While the Dolphins did well with their CB double down, not the same at wide receiver and it's impossible to overlook the bad choice on White, who simply didn't have the stature to play in the NFL.

2002 — Grade: C

Hits: TE Randy McMichael (4-114)

Misses: WR Sam Simmons (5-170)

Other picks: C Seth McKinney (3-90), DB Omare Lowe (5-161), RB Leonard Henry (7-241)

Analysis: The Dolphins didn't have much to work with because of the Ricky Williams trade, but hit with McMichael and McKinney was a serviceable starter until injuries derailed him.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Ronald Darby (28) tackles Miami Dolphins running back Lamar Miller (26) short of the end zone during the first half at Ralph Wilson Stadium in a 2015 game. | Kevin Hoffman-Imagn Images

2012 — Grade: C-

Hits: DE Olivier Vernon (3-72), RB Lamar Miller (4-97)

Misses: T Jonathan Martin (2-42), TE Michael Egnew (3-78)

Other picks: QB Ryan Tannehill (1-8), LB Josh Kaddu (6-183), DT Kheeston Randall (7-215), WR Rishard Matthews (7-227)

Analysis: While Vernon and Miller were very good picks, it's tough to ignore the misses plus the fact that Tannehill simply was badly overdrafted at number 8.

2020 — Grade: C-

Hits: G Robert Hunt (2-39), S Brandon Jones (3-70)

Misses: CB Noah Igbinoghene (1-30), G Solomon Kindley (4-111)

Other picks: QB Tua Tagovailoa (1-5), T Austin Jackson (1-18), DT Raekwon Davis (2-56), DE Jason Strowbridge (5-154), LB Curtis Weaver (5-164), LS Blake Ferguson (6-185), WR Malcolm Perry (7-246)

Analysis: This was a badly missed opportunity that sidetracked the previous rebuild. The Dolphins simply needed to get more out of their five picks in the first two rounds. Period. We might even have been too generous with the grade.

2000 — Grade: C-

Hits: T Todd Wade (2-53)

Misses: CB Ben Kelly (3-84)

Other picks: FB Deon Dyer (4-117), S Arturo Freeman (5-152), DT Ernest Grant (6-167), DB Jeff Harris (7-232)

Analysis: The first-round pick that year went to Carolina for a 1998 second-round selection that the Dolphins used on Patrick Surtain. Wade was a very solid right tackle and Freeman brought value as a fifth-round pick.

2003 — Grade: D+

Hits: S Yeremiah Bell (6-213)

Misses: LB Eddie Moore (2-49), G Taylor Whitley (3-87)

Other picks: T Wade Smith (3-78), TE Donald Lee (5-156), WR J.R. Tolver (5-169), LB Corey Jenkins (6-181), T Tim Provost (6-209), DT Davern Williams (7-248)

Analysis: The Dolphins didn't have a first-round pick because of the Ricky Williams trade, but then badly overreached for Eddie Moore — who admitted he was shocked to go in Round 2 — when they had a need at wide receiver and could have had Anquan Boldin.

2001 — Grade: D+

Hits: WR Chris Chambers (2-52)

Misses: CB Jamar Fletcher (1-26), RB Travis Minor (3-85)

Other picks: LB Morlon Greenwood (3-88), T Shawn Draper (5-156), T Brandon Winey (6-164), QB Josh Heupel (6-177), DE Otis Leverette (6-187), LB Rick Crowell (6-188)

Analysis: The Fletcher miss haunted this franchise for years because this was the spot where the Dolphins should have taken Drew Brees. Missing on Minor in the third round and overpaying (future second-round pick) to get Greenwood in Round 3 didn't help, either.

2004 — Grade: D+

Hits: G Rex Hadnot (6-174)

Misses: DB Will Poole (4-102)

Other picks: G/T Vernon Carey (1-19), LB Tony Bua (5-160), G Tony Pape (7-221), LB Derrick Pope (7-222)

Analysis: The Dolphins didn't have a lot of picks to begin with, and really didn't need to give Minnesota a fourth-round pick to move up one spot in the first round to take Carey when the right pick should have been Vince Wilfork, who went 21st to New England.

2007 — Grade: D+

Hits: DT Paul Soliai (4-108), P Brandon Fields (7-225)

Misses: QB John Beck (2-40), RB Lorenzo Booker (3-71)

Other picks: WR Ted Ginn Jr. (1-9), C Samson Satele (2-60), FB Reagan Maui'a (6-181), C Drew Mormino (6-199), LB Kelvin Smith (7-219), DE Abraham Wright (7-238)

Analysis: Ginn deserves points for having a long NFL career, but he was massively overdrafted at number 9 and the Beck and Booker misses made things worse.

2022 — Grade: D-

Hits: None

Misses: LB Channing Tindall (3-102), WR Erik Ezukanma (4-125)

Other picks: LB Cameron Goode (7-224), QB Skylar Thompson (7-247)

Analysis: The only reason this isn't an F is that Goode has been around for four seasons as a core special-teamer.

2006 — Grade: D-

Hits: None

Misses: DB Jason Allen (1-16), WR Derek Hagan (3-82)

Other picks: T Joe Toledo (4-114), DT Fred Evans (7-212), DT Rodrique Wright (7-226), WR Devin Aromashodu (7-233)

Analysis: Nick Saban's second draft was a disaster from start to finish.

2013 — Grade: D-

Hits: LB Jelani Jenkins (4-93)

Misses: DE Dion Jordan (1-3), CB Jamar Taylor (2-54), G/T Dallas Thomas (3-77), CB Will Davis (3-93)

Other picks: TE Dion Sims (4-106), RB Mike Gillislee (5-164), K Caleb Sturgis (5-166), DB Don Jones (7-250)

Analysis: Quite frankly, we're not sure why we're not going with an F here, though Jenkins and Sims did make some contributions.

2017 — Grade: F+

Hits: DT Davon Godchaux (5-178)

Misses: DE Charles Harris (1-22), LB Raekwon McMillan (3-97), CB Cordrea Tankersley (3-90)

Analysis: Getting Godchaux in the fifth round is the only reason this wasn't a pure F or even F-minus. This was just bad.

2024 — Grade: Inc.

Picks: EDGE Chop Robinson (1-21), T Patrick Paul (2-55), RB Jaylen Wright (4-120), EDGE Mohamed Kamara (5-158), WR Malik Washington (6-184), S Patrick McMorris (6-198), WR Tahj Washington (7-241)

Analysis: There's a mixed bag so far at the top because Paul looks like he could become an elite left tackle while Robinson's performance in his first two seasons was very concerning.

2025 — Grade: Inc.

Picks: DT Kenneth Grant (Round 1-13), G Jonah Savaiinaea (2-37), DT Jordan Phillips (5-143), CB Jason Marshall Jr. (5-150), S Dante Trader Jr. (5-155), RB Ollie Gordon II (6-179), QB Quinn Ewers (7-231), DT Zeek Biggers (7-253)

Analysis: The good news was that all eight picks got playing time, and while each showed flashes at times there also wasn't much impact made by any of them.