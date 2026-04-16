Ranking the 10 Best Dolphins Seventh-Round Picks
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The Miami Dolphins have had their share of hits and misses in the draft through the years, which makes them just like any other franchise around the NFL.
Since 1993, the seventh round has been the last one in the NFL draft, but the Dolphins' best success stories in Round 7 came before that, with 1970s contributors Jake Scott and Larry Seiple the two who stand out. Since the start of the "common draft" in 1967, the Dolphins have made 82 seventh-round selections, starting with Seiple in 1967 all the way to the two selections last year, DT Zeek Biggers and QB Quinn Ewers.
Here is a ranking of the top 10 seventh-round picks, judged not solely on Dolphins career but rather what kind of NFL player the prospect became.
THE TOP 10 DOLPHINS SEVENTH-ROUND PICKS
1. S Jake Scott, 1970, 159th overall
Forget seventh round, this is one of the best Dolphins draft picks ever. They drafted Scott after he had played in the Canadian Football League after leaving Georgia after his junior year at a time when juniors weren't allowed in the NFL draft. Scott didn't play that long for the Dolphins before he was traded to Washington, but in those five years he was an absolute star.
2. TE/P Larry Seiple, 1967, 163rd overall
Sieple started 10 games at tight end early in his NFL career, but then settled in and had an 11-year career as a punter before becoming a Dolphins assistant coach. He forever will be remembered for his fake punt, which was perhaps the biggest in the 1972 AFC Championship Game victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
3. P Brandon Fields, 2007, 225th overall
The 2007 draft was pretty forgettable overall, but Fields has a strong case as the best punter in franchise history, so this was a seventh-round pick well spent.
4. K Jason Sanders, 2018, 234th overall
Same story with Sanders and his place among all-time Dolphins kickers, except that the 2018 draft overall was pretty good. We could flip Fields and Sanders here and have no issue with it.
5. TE Dan Johnson, 1982, 170th overall
Johnson was a full-time starter in 1983 and 1984 and scored the Dolphins' only touchdown in their Super Bowl XIX against the San Francisco 49ers.
6. T Karl Baldischwiler, 1978, 178th overall
Who? Dolphins fans might not remember Baldischweiler and that's because he never played for the Dolphins. Miami traded him to the Detroit Lions in August of 1978 and he went on to start an even 100 games in the NFL for the Lions and Colts, which makes it a pretty good seventh-round pick.
7. RB Myles Gaskin, 2019, 234th overall
While his numbers weren't great, Gaskin did lead the Dolphins in rushing in both 2020 and 2021, impressive for a seventh-round pick.
8. K Fuad Reveiz, 1985, 195th overall
Reveiz, who played his high school football in Miami, is among the best kickers in team history.
9. WR Rishard Matthews, 2012, 227th overall
The wide receiver from Nevada enjoyed a solid NFL career that lasted seven seasons with Miami and Tennessee and included four years with at least 40 receptions.
10. DB Jimmy Wilson, 2011, 235th overall
Wilson started 21 games in four seasons with Miami, played both safety and cornerback, and was a valuable special teams contributor as well.
Honorable mention: K Uwe von Schamann, 1979; TE Joe Rose, 1980; DT Jermaine Haley, 1999
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Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL