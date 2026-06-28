Ranking the Most Important Dolphins Players 31-35: What Kind of Impact Can Newcomers Uche, Anderson, Tolbert Make?
The Miami Dolphins will head into training camp at the end of July with a totally different roster than the one that ended the 2025 season after an offseason overhaul that saw the departure of several significant veterans and the arrival of newcomers young and old.
After their roster moves Monday, followed by the signing of former UFL tackle Gottlieb Ayedze on Wednesday, the Dolphins have 91 players on their roster with the exemption they have for England-born rookie tight end Seydou Traore, a participant of the International Player Pathway Program.
As life goes in the NFL, no every player on the roster is equal, so we decided to rank all of them in terms of their importance to the Dolphins' success in the 2026 season. The list was determined on the basis of not just ability but also expected role and significance to the overall progress of the organization as it continues the rebuilding project that began with the hiring of Jon-Eric Sullivan as GM and Jeff Hafley as head coach.
This is part of a series that will run in the lead-up to start of training camp.
RANKING PLAYERS 31-35
35. S Zayne Anderson
Brought by Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley from Green Bay, Anderson definitely will have some kind of role for the Dolphins in 2026. The question is whether it will be mostly special teams or Anderson will become a factor at safety. He was primarily a special-teamer for the Packers, so maybe the safe assumption here is that's what he'll be for the Dolphins next season.
34. EDGE Josh Uche
A former second-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2020, Uche is the veteran of the edge defender group and that would suggest he'll be one of the starters at the start of the 2026 season. But let's not forget that Uche has made only seven starts in six NFL seasons, so we perhaps shouldn't exaggerate his anticipated impact.
33. WR Jalen Tolbert
Tolbert joined the Dolphins after four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, most of them as a backup. But the Dolphins don't have CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens at the top of their depth chart like the Cowboys do, so Tolbert being a starter in Miami in September would make sense, though he also could be somebody who could get leapfrogged by one of the young receivers with more upside.
32. EDGE/LB Trey Moore
The fourth-round pick from Texas is one of those versatile chess pieces on defense, with Hafley already saying he's going to use him on the edge and off the ball. If Moore proves he can handle the assignment, there could be a lot of snaps for him in 2026.
31. LB Willie Gay Jr.
The Dolphins brought back Gay after he became after an afterthought last season clearly with a vision on how to use him, which will be as a strongside linebacker. Gay had some good years in Kansas City not that long ago, and he stands as maybe an under-the-radar player heading into the training camp.
THE PREVIOUS PLAYERS ON THE COUNTDOWN
90. G James Ester
89. T Kevin Cline
88. QB Mark Gronowski
87. DT Keith Cooper Jr.
86. EDGE Seth Coleman
85. RB Anthony Hankerson
84. WR Donaven McCulley
83. FB D.J. Herman
82. C Jim Bonitas
81. LS Tucker Addington
80. DT Alex Huntley
79. T Marques Cox
78. EDGE Rodney McGraw
77. TE Cole Turner
76. DT Khalil Saunders
75. CB Miles Battle
74. S Major Burns
73. RB Carlos Washington Jr.
72. EDGE Robert Beal Jr.
71. WR A.J. Henning
70. RB Donovan Edwards
69. DB Omar Brown
68. EDGE Cameron Goode
67. WR Jalen Reagor
66. EDGE Max Llewellyn
65. WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
64. CB Ethan Robinson
63. G/T Josh Priebe
62. DT Rene Konga
61. WR Tahj Washington
60. QB Cam Miller
59. CB A.J. Green III
58. EDGE Mason Reiger
57. CB Alex Austin
56. P Bradley Pinion
55. LB Jackson Woodard
54. K Zane Gonzalez
53. S Louis Moore
52. DT Matthew Butler
51. CB Marco Wilson
50. CB Darrell Baker Jr.
49. LB Ronnie Harrison Jr.
48. T Charlie Heck
47. WR Chris Bell
46. CB Storm Duck
45. WR Theo Wease Jr.
44. TE Seydou Traore
43. G DJ Campbell
42. G/C Andrew Meyer
41. K Riley Patterson
40. S Michael Taaffe
39. CB Ethan Bonner
38. TE Ben Sims
37. EDGE David Ojabo
36. S Lonnie Johnson Jr.
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Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL