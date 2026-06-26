Ranking the Most Important Dolphins Players 41-45: Draft Picks Campbell and Traore Looking to Sneak Up
The Miami Dolphins will head into training camp at the end of July with a totally different roster than the one that ended the 2025 season after an offseason overhaul that saw the departure of several significant veterans and the arrival of newcomers young and old.
After their roster moves Monday, followed by the signing of former UFL tackle Gottlieb Ayedze on Wednesday, the Dolphins have 91 players on their roster with the exemption they have for England-born rookie tight end Seydou Traore, a participant of the International Player Pathway Program.
As life goes in the NFL, no every player on the roster is equal, so we decided to rank all of them in terms of their importance to the Dolphins' success in the 2026 season. The list was determined on the basis of not just ability but also expected role and significance to the overall progress of the organization as it continues the rebuilding project that began with the hiring of Jon-Eric Sullivan as GM and Jeff Hafley as head coach.
This is part of a series that will run in the lead-up to start of training camp.
RANKING PLAYERS 41-45
45. WR Theo Wease Jr.
Wease showed flashes toward the end of his rookie season, including a long touchdown reception in the victory. against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17, but he's got a long of players ahead of him on the depth chart at this time and just making the roster will be a challenge.
44. TE Seydou Traore
The rookie fifth-round pick looked the part during the spring practices open to the media, but the Dolphins tight end room is pretty wide open after returning player Greg Dulcich, with third-round pick Will Kacmarek likely to have a big role as a blocker. Traore needs a strong training camp to push ahead of veteran free agent pick-up Ben Sims.
43. G DJ Campbell
The rookie sixth-round pick from Texas is a tough one to peg because there are all sorts of possibilities for him. But the reality is he's likely headed for a back-of-the-rotation role unless he shines in camp and Jonah Savaiinaea doesn't show enough improvement to stay in the starting lineup.
42. G/C Andrew Meyer
Meyer might end up as the primary backup at all three interior offensive line spots, which would put him in the lineup should anything happen to Savaiinaea (on a short-term basis he likely would get the nod over Campbell because of his greater NFL experience), Aaron Brewer or Kadyn Proctor unless the Dolphins decide to use Jamaree Salyer inside.
41. K Riley Patterson
There's only a handful of games every year that will come down to a field goal, so we have a hard time putting Patterson higher on the list no matter how good he was last season. Besides, the Dolphins didn't even hand him the job after his record-setting performance of 2025, bringing in Zane Gonzalez to compete with him. While we'd expect Patterson to keep the job, there's not even a guarantee that'll be the case, another reason not to have him higher on this countdown.
THE PREVIOUS PLAYERS ON THE COUNTDOWN
90. G James Ester
89. T Kevin Cline
88. QB Mark Gronowski
87. DT Keith Cooper Jr.
86. EDGE Seth Coleman
85. RB Anthony Hankerson
84. WR Donaven McCulley
83. FB D.J. Herman
82. C Jim Bonitas
81. LS Tucker Addington
80. DT Alex Huntley
79. T Marques Cox
78. EDGE Rodney McGraw
77. TE Cole Turner
76. DT Khalil Saunders
75. CB Miles Battle
74. S Major Burns
73. RB Carlos Washington Jr.
72. EDGE Robert Beal Jr.
71. WR A.J. Henning
70. RB Donovan Edwards
69. DB Omar Brown
68. EDGE Cameron Goode
67. WR Jalen Reagor
66. EDGE Max Llewellyn
65. WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
64. CB Ethan Robinson
63. G/T Josh Priebe
62. DT Rene Konga
61. WR Tahj Washington
60. QB Cam Miller
59. CB A.J. Green III
58. EDGE Mason Reiger
57. CB Alex Austin
56. P Bradley Pinion
55. LB Jackson Woodard
54. K Zane Gonzalez
53. S Louis Moore
52. DT Matthew Butler
51. CB Marco Wilson
50. CB Darrell Baker Jr.
49. LB Ronnie Harrison Jr.
48. T Charlie Heck
47. WR Chris Bell
46. CB Storm Duck
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Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL