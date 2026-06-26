Ranking the Most Important Dolphins Players 41-45: Draft Picks Campbell and Traore Looking to Sneak Up

The Miami Dolphins will head into training camp at the end of July with a totally different roster than the one that ended the 2025 season after an offseason overhaul that saw the departure of several significant veterans and the arrival of newcomers young and old.

After their roster moves Monday, followed by the signing of former UFL tackle Gottlieb Ayedze on Wednesday, the Dolphins have 91 players on their roster with the exemption they have for England-born rookie tight end Seydou Traore, a participant of the International Player Pathway Program.

As life goes in the NFL, no every player on the roster is equal, so we decided to rank all of them in terms of their importance to the Dolphins' success in the 2026 season. The list was determined on the basis of not just ability but also expected role and significance to the overall progress of the organization as it continues the rebuilding project that began with the hiring of Jon-Eric Sullivan as GM and Jeff Hafley as head coach.

This is part of a series that will run in the lead-up to start of training camp.

RANKING PLAYERS 41-45

45. WR Theo Wease Jr.

Wease showed flashes toward the end of his rookie season, including a long touchdown reception in the victory. against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17, but he's got a long of players ahead of him on the depth chart at this time and just making the roster will be a challenge.

44. TE Seydou Traore

The rookie fifth-round pick looked the part during the spring practices open to the media, but the Dolphins tight end room is pretty wide open after returning player Greg Dulcich, with third-round pick Will Kacmarek likely to have a big role as a blocker. Traore needs a strong training camp to push ahead of veteran free agent pick-up Ben Sims.

43. G DJ Campbell

The rookie sixth-round pick from Texas is a tough one to peg because there are all sorts of possibilities for him. But the reality is he's likely headed for a back-of-the-rotation role unless he shines in camp and Jonah Savaiinaea doesn't show enough improvement to stay in the starting lineup.

42. G/C Andrew Meyer

Meyer might end up as the primary backup at all three interior offensive line spots, which would put him in the lineup should anything happen to Savaiinaea (on a short-term basis he likely would get the nod over Campbell because of his greater NFL experience), Aaron Brewer or Kadyn Proctor unless the Dolphins decide to use Jamaree Salyer inside.

41. K Riley Patterson

There's only a handful of games every year that will come down to a field goal, so we have a hard time putting Patterson higher on the list no matter how good he was last season. Besides, the Dolphins didn't even hand him the job after his record-setting performance of 2025, bringing in Zane Gonzalez to compete with him. While we'd expect Patterson to keep the job, there's not even a guarantee that'll be the case, another reason not to have him higher on this countdown.

THE PREVIOUS PLAYERS ON THE COUNTDOWN

90. G James Ester

89. T Kevin Cline

88. QB Mark Gronowski

87. DT Keith Cooper Jr.

86. EDGE Seth Coleman

85. RB Anthony Hankerson

84. WR Donaven McCulley

83. FB D.J. Herman

82. C Jim Bonitas

81. LS Tucker Addington

80. DT Alex Huntley

79. T Marques Cox

78. EDGE Rodney McGraw

77. TE Cole Turner

76. DT Khalil Saunders

75. CB Miles Battle

74. S Major Burns

73. RB Carlos Washington Jr.

72. EDGE Robert Beal Jr.

71. WR A.J. Henning

70. RB Donovan Edwards

69. DB Omar Brown

68. EDGE Cameron Goode

67. WR Jalen Reagor

66. EDGE Max Llewellyn

65. WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

64. CB Ethan Robinson

63. G/T Josh Priebe

62. DT Rene Konga

61. WR Tahj Washington

60. QB Cam Miller

59. CB A.J. Green III

58. EDGE Mason Reiger

57. CB Alex Austin

56. P Bradley Pinion

55. LB Jackson Woodard

54. K Zane Gonzalez

53. S Louis Moore

52. DT Matthew Butler

51. CB Marco Wilson

50. CB Darrell Baker Jr.

49. LB Ronnie Harrison Jr.

48. T Charlie Heck

47. WR Chris Bell

46. CB Storm Duck