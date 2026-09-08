The Evolution of Dolphins Tackle Patrick Paul (And What's Next)

With the Miami Dolphins’ season set to begin Sunday, the team has announced its six teams captains. One of them, offensive tackle Patrick Paul, has quickly ascended into a foundational piece of an improving offensive line, and is looking to take another leap in his third year.

Paul, who Miami selected in the second round in 2024, reflected on learning under Terron Armstead, a five-time Pro Bowl selection who was a captain in all three of his seasons with Miami.

When prompted on veterans who helped him through his first two years, Paul answered, “Terron Armstead ... learning from him my rookie year. I think he handled himself well around the building. He was a great leader, great captain.”

Due to Armstead’s status and performance, Paul only started three games in his rookie year. Then, after the veteran chose to retire, the formerly raw prospect from Houston got the opportunity to start a full season, where he showcased his length, power, and elite athleticism at his size.

Improving in Year Three

Now, with over 1,300 offensive snaps to look back on, Paul has a clear vision when he asked about how he’s looking to refine his game.

“I'd say just everything with the run game," he said. "And better with my hands. I felt like especially during this camp, my run blocking was a lot better than last year…just correcting the aiming points and just technique. I think it's improved a lot.”

Paul’s hands, although improved, have been an inconsistency, dating back to his aforementioned college days. His athleticism and stature often allow him to keep defenders at bay, but matching up against Raiders star edge Maxx Crosby in Week 1 will require a steady performance.

“I think with him, he's a dynamic player," Paul said. "So with him, just beating him to a spot, getting your hands on him, getting him off his game. He likes to play with a lot of swagger. So just getting him displaced off his game, getting him off his spots, putting your hands on him, being aggressive and just getting him out of his game.”

Captain Status

Paul’s on-field progression isn’t his only focus, though. Miami’s players elected him as a first-time captain. The team’s youngest captain, the 24-year-old Paul is tasked with helping lead a roster that ranks among the most inexperienced in football.

This is a task he doesn’t take lightly.

“I think the biggest thing with going with this new group is just instilling the right things, leading by example and setting the standard, especially at the offensive line position, setting that standard and holding everybody accountable.”

Leadership among the offensive line is a trait Paul shares with All-Pro center Aaron Brewer. Both players joined the team in 2024, and now, after Brewer was a captain in 2025, both currently hold that status.

"Us both coming into Miami together, his rookie year was my first year in Miami," Brewer said. "So just to see him from his rookie year develop into the guy he has and just gain the confidence and grow into the leader he has become, it's just so dope to see and witness his whole journey.”

The Future of Miami's Offensive Line

Now, Paul and Brewer headline an offensive line with a pair of young, developing pieces. Jonah Savaiinaea enters year two returning to the right side (where he primarily played in college), while Kadyn Proctor, who Miami selected in the first round in April, looks to get off on the right foot.

When asked about Proctor, Paul replied, “With him, he's played at a really high level. Bama is as close as it gets in college football, so he's been ready. You know he's ready. You don't got to tell him nothing. He's a different type of rookie, so he's ready.”

Miami’s offensive line is among its most talented units, and Paul, who has cemented himself as a captain and building block for future success, is holding himself to a high standard. When prompted for goals, he listed “All-Pro, Pro Bowl, Super Bowl.”