Three Bold Predictions for the Dolphins in their Week 1 Matchup with Raiders

Bold is beautiful.

Especially in Week 1, when optimism, and every team, is still undefeated.

With Miami preparing to open its season against the Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium at 4:25 p.m. ET, here are three bold predictions.

THREE BOLD PREDICTIONS FOR THE DOLPHINS IN WEEK 1

Malik Willis finishes with more than 75 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown

A key piece in keeping the Dolphins’ offense from becoming one-dimensional around star running back De’Von Achane will be finding ways to lean into the rest of their offensive skill set.

One of those, especially when trying to neutralize a lethal edge rusher like Maxx Crosby, could be keeping defenses honest in the run game with zone reads and designed quarterback runs for Malik Willis.

Seventy-five rushing yards certainly would be a bold prediction for Willis, especially in his first game with Miami, but he’s shown he can produce at a similar level before. He rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown on six attempts against the Titans in 2024, then added 60 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries against the Ravens in 2025.

While Las Vegas’ All-Pro pass rusher presents a significant concern, there may be more room to attack newcomers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker. Last season, Dean posted a career-high 14.3 percent missed-tackle rate and a career-low 42.9 Pro Football Focus run-defense grade, while Walker’s 7.8 percent run-stop rate tied for 25th among linebackers.

Chop Robinson records two sacks

After a dynamic training camp that has him entering the season as Miami’s top pass-rushing threat, Robinson will get an early chance against a matchup he should be able to exploit if the jump is indeed real.

Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze finished with a 60.6 PFF grade last season, ranking 60th among qualifying tackles as a pass-blocker and 73rd as a run-blocker.

Robinson added roughly 10 pounds during the offseason while seemingly maintaining the athleticism and bend that helped make him a first-round pick and PFWA All-Rookie selection, giving him more power to complement his speed off the edge.

“Just putting on weight and listening to my coaches. Doing the things that I had to do in the run game, pass game, learning new stuff and stuff like that, and just adjusting to the scheme,” Robinson told reporters last week. “I think it's going to help with everything. And again, you'll be able to see that Week 1 and the whole season.”

With Miami’s interior trio of Zach Sieler, Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers capable of collapsing the pocket, Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins’ lack of mobility could leave him with nowhere to step up and funnel him directly toward Robinson off the edge.

Dolphins rookie receivers outproduce Las Vegas’ entire WR room

This is probably the least bold of the three predictions, considering these are two of the league’s weaker and more unproven receiving corps.

But while Las Vegas at least enters the season with a starting receiver rotation where each player has NFL experience, Miami will be relying heavily on two rookie starters in third-round picks Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell.

The inexperience presents uncertainty, but it comes with more upside than a Raiders group made up of players who have yet to establish themselves when given the opportunity.

While Douglas flashed the traits to be Miami’s potential “X” receiver of the future throughout camp, developing a downfield connection with Willis, Bell missed most of the preseason while working his way back from a torn ACL.

For an unproven receiver room, Las Vegas’ secondary isn’t exactly an intimidating first matchup, led by Eric Stokes, Darien Porter and veteran nickel Taron Johnson, with Jeremy Chinn and Treydan Stukes at safety.