Veterans Highlight Week 7 Dolphins Inactive Info

While they'll be welcoming back a couple of their rookie draft picks, the Miami Dolphins won't have a couple of veterans when they face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

The Dolphins' list of inactives was highlighted by veteran linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and wide receiver Jalen Tolbert. Gay's absence likely is related to the illness that had him miss practice Thursday and listed as questionable on the final injury report after he returned and worked on a limited basis Friday.

His absence likely means more work for Jackson Woodard when the Dolphins want to use a third linebacker alongside Jordyn Brooks and rookie Jacob Rodriguez.

Tolbert is back where he was at the start of the season as the sixth wide receiver in the pecking order because he's fourth on the depth chart and doesn't play special teams. The return of rookie third-round pick Caleb Douglas left out Tolbert behind Douglas, Chris Bell, Malik Washington, Kevin Coleman Jr. and newcomer Jared Wayne.

In the three games he did play, Tolbert has only one catch, good for 22 yards, that coming against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5. He averaged 11 offensive snaps in those three games.

Along with Douglas, rookie safety Kyle Louis also will be active and back from injury; he was activated off IR on Saturday.

Along with Gay, players missing the game because of injuries (or illness) will be CB Reese Taylor (quad) and edge Rob Beal Jr. (hamstring). Beal has been out since the Week 2 game at San Francisco.

The other healthy inactives along with Tolbert will be cornerback Marcellas Dial Jr., and for the sixth time in six games offensive linemen Chukwuebuka Godrick and rookie sixth-round pick DJ Campbell.

JETS INACTIVES

The major headline for the Jets will be the absence of running back Breece Hall for a fourth consecutive game.

Hall, who hasn't played since Week 3, was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week because of a quad injury. His absence will mean a bigger work load for Braelon Allen, who rushed for 116 yards against the Cleveland Brows in the Jets' last game at MetLife Stadium in Week 5.

The other two players listed as questionable for the Jets on Friday also will be inactive — RB Kene Nwangwu and OL Dylan Parham.

The other inactives are DB Jarvis Brownlee Jr., edge Joseph Ossai, OL Max Mitchell and defensive lineman Jack Heflin.