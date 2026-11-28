The Miami Dolphins filled their one opening on the 53-man roster Saturday when they made their usual practice squad elevations, but none of the moves were unexpected.

In fact, we predicted all three moves on this site Friday, the moves involving linebacker Ronnie Harrison Jr. getting activated off IR and kicker Daniel Carlson and defensive tackle Matthew Butler both getting elevated from the practice squad.

Harrison will be in the lineup for the first time since he sustained a hamstring injury in the opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, and his return could have been foreshadowed by the Dolphins waiving linebacker Shaka Heyward earlier this week. Both are mainly special teams contributors.

With his activation off IR, Harrison also was removed from the injury report.

Carlson obviously was a no-brainer since the Dolphins need to have a kicker for the game against the Jets, and Butler was called up to beef up the D-tackle rotation with only three players at the position on the 53-man roster.

THE JETS REPORT

Unlike the Dolphins, the Jets didn't elevate any players from the practice squad Saturday, but they did make a significant roster move nonetheless.

The Jets activated defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat off injured reserve.

He had missed the past four games after sustaining a knee injury late in the first half of the first Dolphins-Jets game at MetLife Stadium back in Week 7. Sweat's return obviously is a big boost for the Jets run defense, which the Dolphins gashed in the first meeting.

The Jets did not activate fellow defensive lineman David Onyemata off IR despite the fact he practiced all week and he was downgraded to OUT on Saturday.

NFL NAILS ALLEN

The Dolphins were not happy that QB Josh Allen got away with yanking Chris Johnson to the ground by the facemask after he threw an interception last Sunday, but the NFL got Allen when the Week 11 fines were announced Saturday.

Allen was fined $11,941 for unnecessary roughness despite not being penalized on the play, which happened at the end of Jacob Rodriguez's interception return late in the first half.

The Dolphins did not incur any fines from that 26-9 loss against Buffalo, though we think DT Keith Cooper Jr. might have gotten a bit lucky there in that regard after landing an elbow to Allen's head after he threw a pass.

DOLPHINS 2026 PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS

Week 1 (at Las Vegas) — Edge Clelin Ferrell (1st)

Week 2 (at San Francisco) — Edge Clelin Ferrell (2nd), Edge Max Llewellyn (1st)

Week 3 (vs. Kansas City) — Edge Clelin Ferrell (3rd), LB Liam Anderson (1st)

Week 4 (at Minnesota) — DT Mazi Smith (1st), EDGE Rodney McGraw (1st)

Week 5 (vs. Cincinnati) — RB Carlos Washington Jr. (1st), EDGE Rodney McGraw (2nd)

Week 7 (at N.Y. Jets) — EDGE Max Llewellyn (2nd), K Zane Gonzalez (1st)

Week 8 (vs. New England) — EDGE Max Llewellyn (3rd), K Zane Gonzalez (2nd)

Week 9 (vs. Detroit) — K Zane Gonzalez (3rd), RB Carlos Washington Jr. (2nd)

Week 10 (at Indianapolis) — QB Brady Cook (1st), WR Jalen Reagor (1st)

Week 11 (at Buffalo) — K Daniel Carlson (1st), P Jack Browning (1st)

Week 12 (vs. N.Y. Jets) — K Daniel Carlson (2nd), DT Matthew Butler (1st)