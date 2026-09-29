What to Know About the New Dolphins Linebacker

The Miami Dolphins' quest to find hidden gems continues.

The team has filled one of its two openings with the signing of linebacker Shaka Heyward off the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

Heyward is a three-year veteran out of Duke who has appeared in 18 NFL games.

The Dolphins created two roster openings Monday when they placed running back De'Von Achane on injured reserve and waived defensive lineman Keith Cooper.

HOW HEYWARD FITS

Heyward becomes the fifth linebacker on the 53-man roster, joining Jordyn Brooks, rookie Jacob Rodriguez, Willie Gay Jr. and Jackson Woodard, but his contributions likely will come more on special teams.

Since coming into the NFL as an undrafted free agent, Heyward has played 349 snaps in regular season games, but only 48 of those have come on defense.

One of Heyward's 18 games came against the Dolphins last December, and that's when he recorded a career-high five tackles — an impressive number considering he played only 13 snaps on defense in Cincinnati's 45-21 victory that day.

The cousin of longtime Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward and fullback Connor Heyward, who the Dolphins faced in Week 1 when they played against the Las Vegas Raiders, Shaka Heyward had 32.5 tackles for loss in his final four years at Duke along with four interceptions. His uncle was the late Craig "Ironhead" Heyward.

Heyward (6-3, 240) was timed at 4.53 in the 40-yard dash at the 2023 combine.

This was the pre-draft scouting report on Heyward from NFL.com writer Lance Zierlein: "Heyward is a long-armed run-and-hit linebacker who will not be cheated as a wrap-up tackler. He’s eager to find the action but can be inconsistent recognizing play development and getting into proper positioning, whether he’s a run defender or in coverage. Teams will like the body type and physicality that are part of the package, and being a plus special teams performer can only help his cause."

DOLPHINS SEPTEMBER 2026 TRANSACTIONS

September 1 — Signed the following players to the practice squad: ILB Liam Anderson, EDGE Clelin Ferrell, EDGE Amari Gainer, DL Jordan Miller, WR Will Sheppard, CB Jaylin Simpson, DL Mazi Smith and TE Tre Watson ... released QB Mark Gronowski from the practice squad ... signed CB Ethan Bonner and EDGE Max Llewellyn to the practice squad ... released TE Jeremiah Franklin and ILB Cam Riley from the practice

September 12 — Elevated EDGE Clelin Ferrell from the practice squad for the Week 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders

September 16 — Placed S Kyle Louis on injured reserve ... signed CB Jaylin Simpson to the active roster off the practice squad ... signed LS Cal Adomitis to the practice squad

September 19 — Placed LB Ronnie Harrison Jr. on injured reserve ... signed ILB Liam Anderson to the active roster off the practice squad ... elevated EDGES Clelin Ferrell and Max Llewellyn off the practice squad for the Week 2 game against the San Francisco 49ers

September 21 — Waived LB Liam Anderson

September 22 — Signed EDGE Andre Jones Jr. off the Buffalo Bills practice squad ... signed LS Luke Basso to the practice squad

September 23 — Signed LB Liam Anderson to the practice squad

September 24 — Signed WR AJ Henning to the practice squad ... released LS Luke Basson from the practice squad

September 26 — Elevated LB Liam Anderson and EDGE Clelin Ferrell from the practice squad for the Week 3 game against the Kansas City Chiefs

September 28 — Placed RB De'Von Achane on injured reserve ... waived DL Keith Cooper Jr. ... released EDGE Clelin Ferrell and DL Jordan Miller from the practice squad