Why Ollie Gordon II Could Get the Call as RB2

Ollie Gordon II finds himself in a spot where the non-De'von Achane snaps are wide open for the taking.

Gordon's rookie season definitely had moments that displayed his power and vision. Still, there were definitely some learning experiences along the way, which is expected for a majority of rookies in the league.

Entering his second season, Gordon has a much better understanding of what steps to take to get ready for the season.

"This year to last year I felt like it was way more easier," Gordon said after practice Sunday. "Last year, I feel like it was a bunch of stuff thrown at me... but I feel like this year is more like, I can ease into it, I know my study habits, I know how to take care of my body also now."

Having a plan to prepare on how to enter the following season is huge for Gordon, who now has to show he can be a perfect combo back for Achane.

Gordon's Short-Yardage Success

Gordon was used a lot in short yardage situations last season. While this area has been a glaring issue for Miami the past few years. For Gordon specifically, he was trusted a lot to move the chains and make a difference in that specific area.

In 2025, Gordon had 17 rushing attempts on third-and-3 or shorter and produced 11 first downs. That first-down total was tied for 14th among all NFL running backs.

But Gordon knows it's going to take more than that to earn a spot behind Achane on the depth chart. Head coach Jeff Hafley wants to see Gordon have a shot at being a four-down back.

"I want Ollie to compete and be an every-down back, I think he's capable of doing it," Hafley said to the media before practice Sunday. "When Ollie's flashed and he knows what he's doing and he hits it, he has great speed, he has great size, and he can catch the ball out of the backfield too."

Hafley also mentioned that with his size, Gordon can be a back that pass protects as well, and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik mentioned in June that he's taking steps to get better in that area.

For Gordon to solidify his position on the team and separate himself, part of that is being the definitive best in specific areas that have been alluded to. Given Gordon can become the best pass-blocking back on the team, it's going to be hard to keep him off the field on obvious passing downs.

Gordon's Clear Focus

Gordon was asked if there was a specific area he worked on in his game that he can improve on. With no hesitation, Gordon gave a clear-cut answer on what he feels he can do better.

"I would say probably getting my pads down," Gordon said. "Last year, I ran kind of high, which was not a normal thing, but I feel like this offseason I've been trying to work on that and get better at that."

With the power and speed Gordon possesses, having the right pad level can be key in gaining extra yards by imposing your will on defenders, and also helps with ball security.

There have been instances where Gordon still continues to run high and has resulted in fumbling the ball on multiple occasions. Although Gordon did not fumble once during his rookie season, Gordon has to be extra careful in these practices and show he's not a back that can be turnover-prone.

Going against defenders who have a knack for punching out the ball, such as Jacob Rodriguez, can be a valuable lesson for Gordon, who praised Rodriguez, saying he has a "magnet for the ball."

What Gordon has going for him is that he has a coach who believes he's more than just a bruiser back who will only be used to be a drive extender or a goal-line back. He was the Doak Walker Award winner in 2023 for a reason.

Gordon understands he has to get better. The tools and the frame are all there now with a more mature mindset; now it's all about putting it all together and proving he's going to be a staple back for the Miami Dolphins.