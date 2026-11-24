The Miami Dolphins' rebuilding project will revolve around their young players moving forward, certainly as we head into the 2027 season.

But there also will be a handful of key veterans who will be counted on to lead the way with what they do on and off the field, and one of those always figured to be defensive tackle Zach Sieler.

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, indicated as much on his most recent appearance on South Florida TV station WSVN.

“I expect Zach to be back with the team next year,” Rosenhaus said. “I don’t think there’s going to be much debate about that. I’m pretty confident in talking to the team that he’s in their plans. I don’t ever speak for the team. I’ll let them say when it comes to announcing whether a player will be back.

"But I’ll just say from my perspective, based on conversations with the team, I’m confident Zach will be back. We don’t have any reason to think otherwise.”

That this would be even be in question is because of the combination of Sieler's age and contract.

Sieler will be 32 at the start of the 2027 regular season and the contract extension he signed in September 2025 has three years remaining with cap numbers between $21 million and $24 million annually.

That's not an egregious figure, but maybe a bit high for what still might be a rebuilding team in 2027.

As it was, Sieler's cap number of $11 million this year is far ahead of that of any other player still on the roster, surpassing the second-place cap number of $6.7 million for tackle Austin Jackson.

There's also the issue of the structure of Sieler's contract, which has no guaranteed salary remaining.

If the Dolphins were so inclined, they could release Sieler and save $8 million off their cap for 2027 or they could make it a post-June 1 release and save $16 million by spreading the dead cap hit over two years instead of one.

But what we would expect is a contract restructure where his base salary could be converted into a signing bonus to lower his cap number — and keep him on the roster.

WHY SIELER STAYS

The Dolphins probably tipped their hand in regards to Sieler when they reportedly refused to entertain trade offers for him around the deadline.

And why would they do that if they weren't planning on having him around for the foreseeable future.

As well they should.

Before he landed on injured reserve with a biceps injury, Sieler was the Dolphins' most productive interior defensive lineman because of his all-around ability against the run and as a pass rusher — and the gap between him and the rest of the position group was not insignificant.

Beyond that, there always is the leadership aspect, with Sieler again serving as a team captain as well as having been selected by his teammates as their representative with the NFL Players Association.

Perhaps more important than anything, the Dolphins do have some cap space available next year, so they don't need to be getting rid of quality players.

And Sieler clearly qualifies.