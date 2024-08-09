Ten Players to Watch in Preseason Opener
The Miami Dolphins will open their preseason schedule against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday night, and most front-line players are expected to be kept out of that first preseason game.
Those players who won't dress for that first game for non-injury reasons pretty much are the locks to make the 53-player roster, and conversely those in the lineup either will be trying to offer more evidence they should be on the 2024 team or at the very least get a bigger role on offense or defense.
With that in mind, here is our list of 10 players to watch in that preseason opener against the Falcons:
DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
QB SKYLAR THOMPSON
As we indicated in a story Thursday, we're not necessarily buying the idea of a real competition for the No. 2 QB job behind Tua, but we do think that Thompson has plenty of incentive in the preseason, namely trying to convince the Dolphins they should keep three QBs on the 53-man roster even with the third emergency rule change affecting the position.
RB JAYLEN WRIGHT
The Dolphins thought enough of Wright coming into the draft that they surrendered a third-round pick next year to get him in the fourth round, but now it's up to him to prove he deserves early playing time at a position where the Dolphins have some established players like Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane and Jeff Wilson Jr.
TE TANNER CONNER
There's a clear battle for the fourth tight end spot, with even no guarantee the Dolphins indeed will keep four. Conner has outplayed free agent newcomer Jody Fortson Jr. in training camp and he could solidify his position even more with a strong performance in the preseason.
T PATRICK PAUL
The Dolphins drafted this big fella from the University of Houston with the idea he'd take over for Terron Armstead at some point, but there's nothing preventing them from using him early if he proves he's up to the task. Paul has shown promise at times during training camp, while at other times looking like a player who needs a lot more seasoning.
DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
EDGE CHOP ROBINSON
This is a no-brainer, right? But we'd caution against focusing against too much on Robinson's pass rushign against the Falcons but instead examining how he performs against the run. In the final analysis, how much playing time Robinson gets as a rookie will be determined by whether he's a liability against the run.
EDGE QUINTON BELL
If we're going to pinpoint one training camp revelation, it has to be Bell, whose improbable journey we chronicled earlier this week. But Bell was fairly quiet in the joint practices with the Falcons and he needs to continues his strong work in the preseason to solidify his roster spot.
DT JONATHAN HARRIS
The Dolphins signed several defensive tackles in the offseason and the challenge is for some of the lesser-known of those players to make the coaches take notice. Harris has had his moments in training camp, but he's far from having a roster spot secured.
LB EZEKIEL VANDENBURGH
Vandenburgh has flashed after spending all of last season on injured reserve as a rookie free agent, but the Dolphins have some depth at the off-the-ball linebacker position with David Long Jr., Jordyn Brooks, Anthony Walker Jr. and Duke Riley. Vandenburgh remains a long shot to make the 53-man roster, but he could make the coaches think long and hard about keeping him with a strong preseason.
LB CHANNING TINDALL
Notice that we didn't mention Tindall when it comes to the off-the-ball linebackers because he truthfully looks like he's the outside looking in at this time. The team's top pick in the 2022 NFL draft clearly looks like he's in a fight to keep his roster spot and he most definitely needs an impressive preseason showing.
CB JASON MAITRE
This is a guy who I have mentioned several times on the All Dolphins Podcast because he just keeps making play after play. Whether he's done enough to even put himself in a position to merit consideration for a roster spot can be debated, but there can be no question he'll definitely be on the map if he continues his strong work in the preseason.