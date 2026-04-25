Five Most Notable Quarterbacks Still Available on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft

Get NFL prospect scouting reports and team breakdowns in SI’s draft tracker.

We’ve reached the final day of the NFL draft, as rounds 4–7 will all be held on Saturday. 100 players have heard their names called from the draft podium in Pittsburgh, and 157 more will live out their childhood dreams on Day 3.

Of the 100 players drafted on Thursday and Friday, only four were quarterbacks: Raiders No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza, No. 13 pick Ty Simpson (Rams), No. 65 pick Carson Beck (Cardinals) and No. 77 pick Drew Allar (Steelers). As we head into the final day at Acrisure Stadium, there are still a handful of quarterbacks still hoping to get drafted, and there’s a good chance that some of them will.

Let’s revisit some of the most notable quarterbacks still available for selection at the draft.

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Garrett Nussmeier could hear his name called on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nussmeier started 22 games over the last two years at LSU but struggled during his senior season, throwing for 12 touchdowns and five interceptions while averaging just 214 passing yards per game, significantly down from his ’24 season in which he averaged more than 300. At the scouting combine, a cyst was discovered on Nussmeier’s spine, which may have impacted his play last season. Nussmeier will hope to hear his name called in Round 4, and is highly likely to be the fifth QB off the board.

Taylen Green, Arkansas

Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green could be a Day 3 NFL draft pick. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Green starred for the Razorbacks during his final two seasons in college after transferring from Boise State. He’s an excellent dual-threat quarterback with a cannon of an arm, but needs to improve his accuracy. He threw 35 interceptions and never had a completion percentage above 61%, but also threw for 59 touchdowns and rushed for 35 more across 53 career games. He’s very tall (6’6”) and has excellent speed, which could making him a tantalizing Day 3 selection.

First-Round Grades | Day 2 Mock Draft | Best Available Players | Fernando Mendoza is Tom Brady’s successor | Ty Simpson will test Sean McVay | Cardinals made the right pick

Cole Payton, North Dakota State

Cole Payton completed 72% of his passes at North Dakota State in 2025. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Payton only has one year of starting experience, but he impressed last season at North Dakota State. He’s exceptionally accurate and is a good size for a quarterback at 6’3”, though his arm isn’t particularly strong. Payton completed 72% of his passes during his senior season, throwing for 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. He hasn’t played a whole lot of football, though, attempting just 283 passes in college.

Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik could be a Day 3 NFL draft pick. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Klubnik had an up-and-down college career at Clemson, showing out in 2024 with 36 passing touchdowns but struggling in ’25 when he had less than half that amount. Klubnik is an accurate passer, having completed 64% of his passes in his career. It’s not a big surprise to see Klubnik still on the board heading into Day 3, but there’s a chance he’ll hear his name called in the late rounds on Saturday.

Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

Diego Pavia played two seasons at Vanderbilt and was the runner-up for the Heisman trophy. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pavia was the Heisman runner-up in ’25, and he’ll be hoping to hear his name called from the draft podium in Pittsburgh on Saturday. He’s undersized at 5’10” (despite being listed much taller at Vanderbilt), and he doesn’t have the arm talent of a prototypical NFL quarterback. But he’s tough, an accurate passer at short and middle levels, and can run the ball effectively.

More NFL Draft from Sports Illustrated