Zach Wilson Fantasy Football Rookie Profile

The BYU quarterback had perhaps the most significant rise of any 2020 NFL Draft prospect. Wilson is an exciting dual-threat quarterback that put together an impressive performance during the 2020 college football season, finishing 8th in Heisman voting. At 6-3, 210, Wilson has the size, production, and potential to grow to be considered a top prospect in the 2021 class.

College Production

In his final season playing for the Cougars, Wilson threw for 3,692 yards and 33 touchdowns. He protects the ball; he completed 73% of his passes and threw just three interceptions in 2020. The gunslinger finished sixth in college football in passing completions, second in completion percentage, third in passing yards, and third in passing touchdowns during his final season.

Wilson saw a massive increase in his efficiency in 2020. In 2019 he completed 62% of his passes, threw for 2,382 yards, and just eleven touchdowns in just 17 fewer attempts than 2020.

Film Review: Strengths and Weaknesses

His game is defined by the strong zip he puts on his passes and his willingness and ability to throw the ball anywhere on the field. Wilson can push the ball into the deep third of the field with relative ease and at times displays a tremendous ability to anticipate where his receivers will be and lead them into successful positions. He has good footwork in the pocket, a quick release, and has the rare ability to drop his arm angle and improvise without losing a ton of accuracy. He is an athletic, fluid runner that can extend broken plays with short bursts and good field vision. Wilson is comfortable in the pocket, feels pressure well, and is comfortable progressing through reads.

The biggest adjustment for Wilson at the next level will be his decision-making. He has no fear when releasing a shot downfield, which can be appealing or can lead to passes being thrown into double and triple coverage. He gets away with a lot of passes against smaller school defenders that he would not be able to make in the NFL. Although he is athletic, Wilson does not execute designed runs well on his BYU tape. He also struggled to properly read the defense when running a read option.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.