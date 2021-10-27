    • October 27, 2021
    NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Daishawn Dixon

    HUB report for offensive guard Daishawn Dixon
    DAISHAWN DIXON | San Diego State | OG | HT: 6046 | WT: 325 | HAND: 0958 | ARM: 3300 | WING: 8048 | Agent: Bill Conaty | Age: 24

    Wore No.68 at HUB Football CAMP (9/28/21). Dixon has a good frame for an offensive tackle with his length but could also succeed at guard. Displaying strong and quick hands, he was terrific in one on one drills, repeatedly holding his own thanks to great technique. A strong base allowed him to anchor down and shut down power rushes. A proactive blocker, he likes to initiate contact and gain the upper hand early on. Late in reps, Dixon can stop moving his feet, lose his stability and lunge as that aggressive nature will get the better of him and he fails to time his punch. Possessing the toughness and physicality as well as good technique, he can be a versatile NFL lineman with more consistency in his approach.

    Daishawn (pronounced DAY-shaw) Tarik Dixon; son of Chamara Johnson and stepson of Larry Cantrell, and Rodney Dixon and stepson of Rosa Dixon. Signed with Baltimore Ravens as UDFA (2020). Had a workout with Green Bay Packers (September/2020). A three-year starter and Second Team All-Mountain West Conference selection who appeared in 52 games for the Aztecs—best games: Arizona State, Stanford, Boise and Air Force. Majored in interdisciplinary studies.

