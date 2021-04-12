Don Yee's HUB Football Draws Buzz Around April 18th CAMP

There is an increasing buzz about the upcoming CAMP Presented by HUB Football, which will feature more than 50 players who starred in the NFL and college. It is yet another opportunity for proven professional players to showcase their ability before NFL scouts and management.

That second chance for an NFL career is the reason why superstar agent Don Yee, best known as representing Tom Brady, started this rolling series of CAMP events.

As an agent, Yee has represented a wide range of players, not just the greatest quarterback of all-time in Brady. That experience has lent Yee the ability to understand the needs specifically of players looking for a second opportunity to get back into the NFL.

That, in turn, led Yee to create HUB.

"I started HUB because the pathway to the NFL needed innovation and choice. The current pathway also is highly inefficient, and it's also focused on everyone but the player. With HUB, we're building a pathway that specifically addresses player and NFL club issues. That's never been done before, especially by an independent group like HUB,” Yee told Sports Illustrated’s NFL Draft Bible.

“HUB's CAMP product is important for unemployed players because up until now, the only option for players and their agents was to simply sit by the phone and hope - which isn't a winning strategy. Now, players and agents can actually do something pro-active to find employment - just attend our event. Our process also helps NFL teams reduce their scouting costs - they can see far more players through HUB for a fraction of the costs they'd normally expend."

The next CAMP is scheduled for this Sunday, April 18, at Helix Charter High School in San Diegoand it is an opportunity for professional players currently out of contract. The event is unique in that actual NFL football drills are conducted and run by former NFL players such quarterback Seneca Wallace and Eugene Chung, who was in Super Bowl LII as a coach with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I really appreciate CAMP for accepting me to be part of their event. This exclusive platform is unlike anything I'd heard of and I'm glad to be a part of it,” said C.J. O’Grady, a former tight end with the Dallas Cowboys. “Having the opportunity to compete again is all I could ask for.”

There is a wide range of reasons why a talented player, still capable of making an NFL roster, may be left out on Sundays. Sometimes an injury can lead to a roster decision, or the player is caught in a positional battle or is a salary cap casualty.

It all leads to talented players looking for a platform to showcase themselves to NFL teams.

One of those talented players is Hakeem Valles, a tight end who was a standout in college for Monmouth. The 28-year-old spent three seasons with as many NFL teams, last with the New York Giants in 2018. In 2016, after receiving some buzz as a potential Day 3 pick, Valles ended up signing as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Arizona Cardinals.

The talented Valles, a good pass-catcher and a solid blocker, is excited by the workout this upcoming weekend.

“After being removed from the sport for two years, The CAMP presented by HUB Football gives me an amazing opportunity to demonstrate what I can do best on the field. I'm only 28 – I still got it,” Valles said.

“Taking a break from the sport that I love for two years developed a fire within me that I didn't know existed. I'm extremely grateful for the platform that CAMP gives me to put that fire on display.”

One advantage of CAMP is the presence of former NFL players, many of whom have coached college ball or on Sundays. The aforementioned Wallace spent 10 seasons in the NFL with Seattle, Cleveland and Green Bay.

“HUB is a great opportunity for players as well as teams to be seen in one place. They are able to have competitive drills against other players and show what they can do in that setting instead of just a combine type workout,” Wallace said.

“Most players go into a team facility for an hour combine type workout and don't get to compete in one on ones against other players.”

Here is the full breakdown of the expected participants, listed in alphabetical order according to surname:

LB Ajayi, Solomon - Liberty

DT Allieu, Hinwa - Nebraska-Kearney

SAF Armstrong, Isaiah - BYU

CB Austin, Carl - Texas-San Antonio

WR Bailey, Isaiah - Sacramento St.

C Beecham, Abdul - Kansas St.

OT Burks, Jalen - Wisconsin-Stevens Point

LB Burnett, Kaelin - Nevada-Reno

TE Cornwell, Michael - Howard

CB Dees, Obasi - California Lutheran

RB Flanagan, Ty - Idaho St.

QB Flowers, Quinton - USF

QB Fourcade, Chase - Nicholls State

QB Francois, Deondre - Hampton

CB George, Jordan - Akron

DE Harris, Jason - UCLA

DE Higgins, Kai - Purdue

RB Hill, Bronson - Eastern Michigan

RB Hill, James - Wayne State

OT Jones, Andrew - Florida Tech

QB Love, Josh - San Jose St.

LB Marshall, Brandon - Nevada

C Mauigoa, Frederick - Washington St.

QB McClendon, Jalan - Baylor

SAF McIntosh, Jojo - Washington

TE OGrady, Cheyenne - Arkansas

DT Oliver, Tymir - Illinois

CB Richardson, David - West Florida

DE Sagapolu, Olive - Wisconsin-Madison

WR Smith, Jake - SUNY-Cortland

TE Swoope, Erik - Miami (FL)

DT Tagaloa, Boss - UCLA

C Tappin, Taylor - Sacramento St.

SAF Tarpley, Tre - Vanderbilt

TE Valles, Hakeem - Monmouth

WR Williams, DeShon - Washington

OG Williams, Larry - Oklahoma State

DT Williams, Shahaun - Notre Dame College

LB Woodward, David - Utah St.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.