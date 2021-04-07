Briley Moore - Tight End Kansas State Wildcats Scouting Report

BRILEY MOORE | Kansas State | TE | #0 | rSr | 6025 | 250 | 4.66 | Blue Springs, MO | Blue Springs South | 1.13

Overview:

After a standout career at Northern Iowa, tight end Briley Moore spent his final season at Kansas State where he was selected as an All-Big 12 selection. Boasting a powerfully built frame, Moore is a versatile player who can assume various roles for an NFL offense. Whether in line, in the slot, H-Back or aligned at fullback, Moore is a high effort blocker who understands how to attack leverage and has zero issue mixing it up with more physical defenders. That physicality that Moore plays with in the run game also shows up in the passing game in post catch situations, punishing defenders working through contact. As an athlete, Moore is a smooth mover who has little issue changing directions in space. Moore is a very dependable short-intermediate pass catcher who has a strong pair of mitts. While smooth, Moore does not possess a ton of explosiveness. His speed is just average, leaving a little to be desired to attack the seams consistently. Moore lacks the height-length you’d prefer to work up the ladder and win at the catch point. After dealing with a season ending shoulder injury in 2019 with Northern Iowa and a nagging injury while at Kansas State, durability will be a conversation to be had inside scouting departments. Briley Moore is the type of versatile move piece who may never demand a high volume but his combination of smoothness, physicality and strong hands offer the potential to develop into an outstanding role player who you can’t get off of the roster.

Background:

Raised outside of Kansas City, Missouri. Not a ranked recruit according to 247Sports. Physical Therapy major. Started 1 of 10 games played as a freshman. Started 9 of 13 games played as a sophomore. Started as a junior missing 1 game due to injury as a junior. Transferred from Northern Iowa to Kansas State. Has one sister. Played basketball in high school. Has a child.

