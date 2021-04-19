Coy Cronk - Offensive Tackle Iowa Hawkeyes 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

COY CRONK | Iowa | OT | #51 | rSr | 6045 | 325 | 5.28e | Lafayette, IN | Central Catholic | 01.18.98

A three-year starter for the Hoosiers prior to a season ending injury in the fourth game of the 2019 season, Cronk opted to finish out his career at Iowa. Battle-tested and experienced, Cronk has been through the ringer and has seen it all. Cronk is a patient blocker who frames well in pass protection, while also doing a solid job maintaining leverage in the run game. However, there are some obvious limitations to Cronk’s game. His physical profile is underwhelming across the board. Length and athleticism could give him a lot of trouble working on the edge. To make up for his movement skills, Cronk can get overzealous in the run game, overextending far too often and losing balance. There doesn’t seem to be much upside as a starter. He could, however, become a solid swing piece with his ability to back up multiple positions. Consistency will and must continue to be the name of his game to hang on to a roster spot opportunity.

Raised in Lafayette, Indiana. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Earned his SPEA Management major. Started all 13 games as a freshman. Started all 12 games as a sophomore. Started all 11 games as a junior. Started four games before suffering a season-ending injury and redshirt. Transferred from Indiana to Iowa as a graduate. Started the first two games in 2020 before missing the final six games with a back injury. Grandfather played football at Indiana. Played baseball in high school. Dealt with an ankle injury (September 2019). Team captain (2019).

