Jimmy Morrissey - Offensive Center Pittsburgh Panthers 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

JIMMY MORRISSEY | Pittsburgh | OC | #67 | rSr | 6022 | 305 | 5.25e | Huntingdon Valley, PA | La Salle | 06.09.98

Overview:

From former walk-on to four-year starter, Morrissey is the epitome of determination, grit and toughness. Now, he is on the NFL radar. With 47 career starts under his belt following the 2020 season, he brings plenty of experience, intelligence and leadership (team captain). He possesses a thick, stout lower body, along with powerful legs and thighs. Morrissey does an excellent job keeping feet chopping upon and through contact; he’s able to gain excellent leverage in the run game and seal holes with a vengeance. Morrissey flashes a quick firm snap to his quarterback when in shotgun formation. He also shows the ability to fend off the opposing defender and hold him at bay, while he keeps his head on a swivel and dissects the surrounding play as it develops. When he’s not busy serving up pancakes on the field, Morrissey can often be found in the film room or weight room during the week. While he has some limitations athletically, which limits his ceiling, he has a high floor and will be a sturdy, safe selection for the 2021 draft.

Background:

James David Morrissey IV is the son of Jim and Shivaun Morrissey; he has two sisters. Two-time All-Philadelphia Catholic League (PCL) performer at La Salle College and three-year letterman under coach John Steinmetz. Member of Pitt’s prestigious Blue-Gold Society, an undergraduate organization, composed of top students who serve as ambassadors for the university and Pitt Alumni Association. Majored in finance and marketing. Sustained a season-ending ankle injury in November of 2018 (Wake Forest), which required surgery. The injury halted his streak of 23 consecutive starts.

Quote of Note:

“What makes Jimmy such a great football player and a leader is his ability to gather people together and everyone will want to play for him. He’s tough, athletic, smart.” – Pittsburgh Head Coach Pat Narduzzi on Jimmy Morrissey

