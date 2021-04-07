Kenny Yeboah - Tight End Ole Miss Rebels Scouting Report

KENNY YEBOAH | Mississippi/Temple | TE | #88 | rSr | 6040 | 240 | 4.71e | Allentown, PA | Parkland | 10.30.96

Overview:

After spending the bulk of his career at Temple University, Ole Miss tight end Kenny Yeboah experienced a huge breakout in his lone season for the Rebels. Presenting a tough matchup for opposing defenses, Yeboah is your modern flex option at tight end who has the ability to line up anywhere from inline, H Back, in the slot and on the perimeter. He is a smooth mover who eats up ground in a hurry, presenting tough matchups specifically for less athletic second level defenders. With outstanding flexibility, he is able to adjust well with the football in the air. Yeboah is a well proportioned athlete who is tough to corral after the catch with his combination of athleticism and physicality. He does show some nice effort as a blocker, doing some of his best work from the H back position, winning quick leverage on opposing defenders on inside zone concepts. Yeboah is slightly thin framed in his lower half, lacking ideal power to work inline on a full time basis. While smooth, he is a one speed athlete who will never be confused with the most explosive mover in short bursts. There isn’t much evidence of Yeboah winning in traffic or at the catch point, begging the question how effective he will be working tighter windows at the next level. There is a clear projection to Yeboah’s game that may limit his effectiveness early on in his NFL career. His impact will not be defined by what he puts on film in 2021. With his combination of athleticism, effort and versatility, Yeboah is the type of developmental prospect that can bring a niche to a tight end room while he continues to develop his all around game.

Background:

Name pronounced ya-BOW-ah. Born in Providence, Rhode Island and raised in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Two-star recruit according to 247Sports. Advertising major. Played in 1 game and redshirted. Started 1 of 12 games played as a freshman. Played in 13 games as a sophomore. Played in 11 games missing 1 game due to injury as a junior. Transferred from Temple to Ole Miss as a graduate. Has two sisters. Missed most of summer football practice due to injury (2019).

