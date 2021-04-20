Landon Young - Offensive Tackle Kentucky Wildcats 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

LANDON YOUNG | Kentucky | OT | #67 | Sr | 6062 | 325 | 5.22 | Lexington, KY | Lafayette | 08.21.97

Overview:

Coming to the Wildcats as a former five-star recruit, optimism was high for left tackle Young. Despite suffering through some durability concerns, Young has provided rock-solid play for one of the SEC’s most talented units. From a physical perspective, he hits all the size and length thresholds a team would want at tackle. While he shouldn’t be coined as possessing an imposing power profile, Young does have enough in terms of power to give opposing defensive players some problems. As a pass blocker, he frames relatively well. He gets his body in sound position, mirroring well against an array of movements up front. For a former blue-chip recruit, Young is not the athlete you would imagine; possibly due to his string of injuries. His lateral mobility is underwhelming and he struggles to move off of his spot. Young’s hands also leave a lot to be desired. In pass protection, his hands can fire late and outside, creating some troubling positions. Starter upside should be a huge question for Young. With an adequate amount of size, length and power however, Young has a chance to chisel out a role as a swing tackle at the next level.

Background:

Was selected as a third-team All-SEC honoree in 2019 after missing the entire 2018 season while recovering from a left knee injury. Started 11 games in 2020, selected as first-team All-SEC. Young was considered a five-star recruit by Rivals and 247Sports; the top-ranked player in Kentucky and 12th overall by 247Sports. Coached by Eric Shaw at Lafayette High School in Lexington, Kentucky. Also a standout shot put and discus thrower while at Lafayette. Chose Kentucky over offers from Alabama and Auburn.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.