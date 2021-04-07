Noah Gray - Tight End Duke Blue Devils Scouting Report

NOAH GRAY | Duke | TE | #87 | SR | 6036 | 240 | 4.62 | Leominister, MA | Leominster Senior HS | 04.30.99

Overview:

Wearing a variety of hats for the Duke football team, tight end Noah Gray is the type of flexible athlete who can cause a variety of mismatches. Some of his best reps come from the H back position where he is given a free release to attack second level defenders, causing a ton of mismatches. Gray is a very smooth athlete who is extremely flexible for the position. This allows him to run a varied route tree with high success. He also offers enough juice to threaten the seam with some regularity. In the run game, his best reps come from a detached position, especially on cross zone reps, taking on the role of a glorified fullback. Gray is an underdeveloped move piece who lacks the physical profile to play in line on a high volume of reps. There needs to be an increased amount of explosive plays for a player of his profile. There is a clear path to playing time on the next level. With Gray’s combination of smoothness, flexibility and versatility, he should warrant heavy volume as a secondary pass receiver from the tight end position.

Background:

Selected as a second team All-ACC selection during the 2019 season, Gray has started 12 of 38 career games played at Duke, including 663 yards and six touchdowns on 76 receptions. Played at Leominster Senior High School in Leominster, Massachusetts for head coach Dave Palazzi. Was considered a three star recruit by 247Sports and ESPN. Also played basketball while at Leominster.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.