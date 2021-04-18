Tommy Doyle - Offensive Tackle Miami (OH) Redhawks 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

TOMMY DOYLE | Miami (OH) | OT | #54 | rSr | 6072 | 326 | 5.26e | Edinus, MN | Edinus HS | 05.06.98

Overview:

Doyle has experienced a huge physical transformation during his Redhawks career since being recruited as a 225-pounder coming out of Edina High School. With attention largely on the defensive side of the ball and as a high-school hockey player, he has seen a constant improvement on the technical side of the tackle position. Doyle is a flexible athlete for 6-foot-8 and 326 pounds and is able to generate a lot of power within that frame. He has a smooth pass set and is able to keep rushers off his quarterback consistently. His hands complement his feet perfectly in pass protection as he is able to control defenders with his initial punch. Where Doyle struggles is in space in the run game. He can generate power when operating in a phone booth, but has trouble engaging and creating movement when he has to go get the block. His best fit is on a team that is pass-dominant and won’t ask him to work in space too often. He has a lot of potential to continue to grow into his massive frame and refine his game as he moves on to the next level.

Background:

Raised in the Minneapolis, Minnesota area. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Marketing major. Academic standout. Redshirt. Started 4 of 5 games played before suffering a season-ending injury as a freshman. Started 10 games played at right tackle as a sophomore. Started 13 games at left tackle as a junior. Started three games in 2020. Father played baseball at Minnesota. Mother played volleyball at Minnesota. Played hockey in high school.

Quote of Note:

“Hockey was the No. 1 thing for me, seems like the first thing you learn how to do (in Edina) is skate.” – Tommy Doyle on Growing Up In Minnesota

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.