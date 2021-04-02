Trevon Grimes: Florida Gators Wide Receiver 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

TREVON GRIMES | Florida | WO | #8 | Sr | 6036 | 218 | 4.47e | Fort Lauderdale, FL | St. Thomas Aquinas | 11.28.98

Overview:

One of the many weapons the Florida gators boast in their historic passing attack, wide receiver Trevon Grimes has provided a tremendous size profile to a team that trots out a ton of speed on the perimeter. The former Ohio State product, and former top recruit, Grimes has quarterback Kyle Trask’s full trust in the back shoulder game. With his huge frame and gigantic catch radius, he is able to win constantly in the vertical third against smaller defensive backs. Grimes has some really strong hands, showing the ability to extend and snatch the football with high efficiency. For a man his size, Grimes has enough juice to threaten vertically. In the run game his size again shows up, while showing outstanding effort as a blocker. Grimes has put the production together at points but it has been very sporadic during the majority of his career. He is not the most flexible player in the world, limiting his ability to run an expanded route tree with a ton of nuance. There is a ceiling here for a player like Grimes. He will never be a huge volume pass catcher but with his size, hand strength and physicality, he has enough tools to develop into a dependable position receiver in an NFL receiving corp.

Background:

Born in Indianapolis Indiana and moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida in high school. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Played in 2 games and redshirted. Played in all 13 games as a freshman. Started 11 of 13 games played as a sophomore. A high school track standout. Dealt with a knee injury (2016).

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.