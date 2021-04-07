Zach Davidson - Tight End Central Missouri Mules Scouting Report

ZACH DAVIDSON | Central Missouri | TE | #30 | rSr | 6065 | 248 | 4.64 | Webb City, MO| Webb City HS | 7.15.98

In order to transcend the level of competition, especially on the Division II level, serious NFL prospects have to consistently dominate the competition level. That is something that was littered throughout Central Missouri tight end Zach Davidson’s film, to the tune of 894 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on just 40 receptions (22.4 YARDS PER CATCH!). To couple with his production, Davidson boasts a next level frame that still has a ton of room for future physical development. Davidson uses his god given length to his full advantage, outleveraing defensive backs working down the seam and in winning in contested catch situations. Despite limited impact on the offensive side of the football going back to Webb City High School, Davidson has developed into one of the more intriguing seam busters regardless of level. He has really nice movement skills, easily winning vertically when working against man coverage. Davidson uses his long strides to eat up turf and accelerate past less athletic second and third level defenders. As a move piece-redzone weapon, there is some clear projection with Davidson as he continues to fill out his frame. To add in an additional layer, Davidson is also an accomplished punter for the Mules that could offer some roster flexibility in a pinch. He is currently much more wide receiver than traditional tight end, boasting a very thin lower half that lacks power to work with his efficiency as a run blocker. Davidson has a high cut frame that can affect his ability to maintain low pads that adds to his difficulties working in the run game. He does show adequate effort to compete, especially reaching the front side on outside zones and sweeps but currently is undermanned to consistently win at the point of attack. Without a final season in 2020, Davidson will be resting on the merits of “upside”. In the correct situation, Davidson offers some outstanding upside as a developmental move piece, giving him a shot Late on Day Three or as a priority free agent.

Raised in the Joplin, Missouri area. Not a ranked recruit according to 247Sports. Sport Management major. Redshirt. Played in 12 games as a freshman. Played in 10 games as a sophomore. Played in 13 games as a junior. Plays tight end and is the team's punter.

