Eagles vs. Cowboys: Three Bold Predictions For Sunday’s NFC East Battle in Dallas
We have ourselves an NFC East classic taking place in the heart of Week 12, as the Eagles will head to Dallas on Sunday afternoon for a contest against the Cowboys.
Philly, despite plenty of drama surrounding WR A.J. Brown & Co., heads to Jerry World 8–2 and winners of four in a row as they look to become just the 10th team in NFL history to repeat as Super Bowl champions. Behind an offense led by Jalen Hurts and a defense led by Zack Baun, the Eagles have a top-seven turnover differential and, if the season ended today, would hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.
The Cowboys, meanwhile, earned an emotional win over the Raiders last Monday just over a week after the tragic death of Marshawn Kneeland. Even after being benched to start the game, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens combined for 210 yards and two touchdowns in a win that got Dallas to 4–5–1 on the season. (Lamb was benched for missing curfew, Pickens for missing the team bus.)
The division foes will face off for the second time this season, with Philly getting the better of Dallas in Week 1. Here are three bold predictions for round two.
A.J. Brown will have his most productive game of the season
Eagles fans have been yearning for A.J. Brown to have a big game and breakout of his prolonged slump. The entire passing game in Philadelphia has been disappointing this year, though it hasn’t prevented them from winning games. A matchup against the Cowboys could be exactly what the team needs to get back on track, and I’m expecting Brown to see plenty of throws in his direction throughout the game.
Brown was targeted 11 times last week against the Lions, but only had seven catches for 49 yards. I’m expecting the Eagles to take more shots downfield against a lackluster Cowboys secondary. Brown should be able to create some separation against Dallas’s cornerbacks, and as such, I’m expecting him to have his best game of the season. I’m predicting Brown will haul in eight-plus receptions for over 100 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. –Karl Rasmussen
Quinnen Williams will notch two-plus sacks for first time with Dallas
After being shipped from New York to Dallas in an NFL trade deadline blockbuster, Quinnen Williams made his Cowboys debut in their Week 11 win over the Raiders—and immediately made his presence known.
In just 55% of Dallas’s defensive snaps on Monday night, the 27-year-old logged four tackles and 1.5 sacks while helping his team tally a 30.6% pressure rate on Las Vegas QB Geno Smith.
Now fully entrenched in the Cowboys’ system, look for Williams to continue on an upward trajectory against an Eagles offensive line that’s given up the seventh-most sacks this season. I’m predicting the former All-Pro to bring Jalen Hurts to the ground two-plus times in this one. –Mike Kadlick
Cowboys will win a close one, thanks to an NFL record-breaking Brandon Aubrey field goal
Let’s have some fun to close out these Sunday afternoon bold predictions.
With the Cowboys getting themselves back in the win column last week after dropping two straight, and the Eagles—albeit the victors in their last two—scoring just 10 and 16 points in each game, I’m predicting Dallas to keep rolling and come out on top against one of the NFC’s best.
To add a little bit of intensity, however, I’m calling for this one to come down to the wire and be won in unforgettable fashion. How about a last-second, Brandon Aubrey field goal from 69 yards for a 24–21 victory—one that in turn, breaks Jaguars kicker Cam Little’s record for the longest field goal in NFL history. –Kadlick