Eagles Today

Acclimation Or Changeup? Early Bird Eagles Need Something New In Tampa

Raymond James Stadium had been the Eagles' toughest hurdle in the Nick Sirianni era.

John McMullen

A general view of the outside of Raymond James Stadium.
A general view of the outside of Raymond James Stadium. / Matt Stamey-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are leaving for Tampa a day earlier than usual to acclimate to the heat and humidity inland from the Gulf Coast of Florida, an environment set to reach near 90 degrees with the signature Bay Area stickiness for the Week 4 matchup between Philadelphia and the Buccaneers, two 3-0 teams.

The Eagles will have their normal weekly schedule until after practice on Friday, and then it will be wheels up for Tampa Bay that evening.

The team's Saturday walkthrough, usually held at the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia, will take place in Florida, giving the players an extra day to get used to the heat.

In reality, the different approach may be a changeup related to the Eagles' recent struggles at Raymond James Stadium, including Week 4 of last season when Philadelphia fell behind 24-0 midway through the second quarter en route to an ugly 33-16 setback.

The context for that is that the Eagles were without offensive stars A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Lane Johnson in that game.

Something New In Tampa

Todd Bowles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles looks on before a game at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"Well, it is too late to do anything right now for [the heat] as far as prepping for it," defensive coordinator Vic Fangio admitted. "You don't practice in heat one day and say you're acclimated, or take a pill and say you're acclimated. The key will be, I mean, it's a mindset, number one. Number two, we need to not let them have 8-, 10-, 12-play drives on us."

Pressed if he believed leaving early would be a benefit, Fangio bandied back, "I don't know."

The poor performance against the Bucs last season was the catalyst for change, with the Eagles coming out of the ensuing bye week after the Tampa game by shifting to a more run-heavy approach, and leaning on the NFL's best offensive line and All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley. 

The idea was a success with the Eagles winning 16 of their final 17 games, including Super Bowl LIX over Kansas City.

The loss to the Bucs last season was also the last time Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts came out on the losing end of a game he started and finished, since winning 17 consecutive games, including this season's 3-0 start.

Defensive-minded Bucs coach Todd Bowles has had the Eagles' number in recent seasons, and Nick Sirianni's 1-4 coaching record against the Buccaneers is his only losing ledger against a team the Eagles coach has faced more than once. 

"Todd's an awesome coach," offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo said. "I worked for him for two years in New York. Unbelievable coach, and he's done it for a really, really long time."

MORE NFL: Eagles OC Pushes Back On 'Conservative' Label

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News