Eagles Could Sign Eight-Time Pro Bowler Due To Isaiah Rodgers Injury Concern
The Philadelphia Eagles got some unfortunate news on Thursday.
Philadelphia will kick off 2024 National Football League regular season action on Friday night against the Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately, Philadelphia will be without the services of cornerback Isaiah Rodgers due to a hand injury.
The injury has been giving him some trouble over the last few weeks but it seemed like he would be able to suit up on Friday night. That ultimately wasn't the case and he will miss the game. If the hand injury persists, it could make some sense to add a reinforcement from free agency as more depth.
Philadelphia upgraded the cornerback position this offseason after a tough 2023 season in the secondary. There still are some options out there that could help with depth, including eight-time Pro Bowler Patrick Peterson.
Peterson is a 13-year National Football League veteran and spent the 2023 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had two interceptions and 42 total tackles throughout the campaign. He had five interceptions the year before in 2022 as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.
The three-time All-Pro clearly still has something left in the tank, but he is available in free agency. Philadelphia doesn't need to add another starter, but it wouldn't hurt to add some more depth due to the injury concern around Rodgers right now.
Philadelphia clearly doesn't have time to add someone before the Week 1 matchup against the Packers, but once the team returns from Brazil it should reevaluate.
