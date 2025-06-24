Eagles Expected To Get Significant Boost In August
The Philadelphia Eagles got one of the biggest steals of the 2025 National Football League Draft, at least on paper.
Philadelphia moved up one spot in the first round of the draft to select linebacker Jihaad Campbell out of Alabama. He was projected to land much higher than the Eagles got him. Pro Football Focus had him ranked as the No. 13 overall prospect in the draft class. ESPN had Campbell ranked at No. 19. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah had Campbell ranked at No. 12.
The reason why he dropped down in the draft was injury concerns. He underwent shoulder surgery this offseason. He's working his way back to the field, though. ESPN shared a column on Tuesday with updates for tracking each of the 2025 first-round picks.
"No. 31. Eagles: Jihaad Campbell, LB," ESPN's Tim McManus said. "Campbell wasn't able to fully participate in the team's offseason program after undergoing shoulder surgery in March. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said he is expected back on the field sometime in August. Campbell can line up at off-ball linebacker and on the edge. Fangio said they'll start him at inside 'backer since "there's a lot more to learn there." With Nakobe Dean out for the foreseeable future as he recovers from a torn patellar tendon, there's an opportunity for Campbell to carve out a role once cleared to play.
"He's doing all he can in meetings; we're doing all we can with him on the field. I take him to the side and do an individual drill with him that's suited to what he can do right now," Fangio said. "So, he's working good and trying to pick it up."
If he can hit the practice field in August and be ready for the season in September, there's a good chance he could have a big impact right away.
